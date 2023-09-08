OPINION| RICK FIRES: Fired-up Bombers await Greenwood in matchup of 2-0 teams

There's a rumble high in the hills from an area that is usually dormant during football season.
Bursts of energy emit from Mountain Home High School, where the Bombers are 2-0 after winning four of their past five games in 2022. Not only are the Bombers winning, they've piled up impressive offensive statistics while taking down Nettleton and rival Harrison, which has long dominated the series against the Bombers.
Mountain Home had over 500 total yards in last week's 44-31 win over the Goblins. Senior quarterback Cade Yates set the pace by throwing for a school-record 422 yards and three touchdowns.
Mountain Home will be a fun place to be tonight when Greenwood makes the long trip up the Ozarks for a 6A-West Conference opener. Greenwood, a traditional power in Arkansas, will be Mountain Home's toughest challenge since the Bombers were eliminated 52-33 by Pulaski Academy in the Class 6A state playoffs last year.
Greenwood will arrive with plenty of confidence after whipping Fort Smith Northside 49-0 last week. Greenwood roughed up Mountain Home 49-0 last year, but the Bombers survived the beating and made the playoffs by winning consecutive games against Siloam Springs, Greenbrier, and Van Buren.
Mountain Home is a unique place because it is isolated from even its competition in the 6A-West. This season, the Bombers are fired up and ready to explode.
But football is serious business for Greenwood, which is accustomed to snuffing out the opposition and leaving nothing but ash in its place.
RICK'S PICK Greenwood
(Other games involving teams from our coverage area. The picks are capitalized).
CLASS 7A
ROGERS at Farmington
Little Rock Central at BENTONVILLE WEST
Fort Smith Northside at FAYETTEVILLE
FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE at Wynne
Springdale at CONWAY
LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST at Rogers Heritage
CLASS 6A
GREENWOOD at Mountain Home
GREENBRIER at Siloam Springs
CLASS 5A
Gravette at PRAIRIE GROVE
Tulsa Victory Christian at SHILOH CHRISTIAN
Huntsville at PEA RIDGE
BATESVILLE at Harrison
ALMA at Pryor, Okla.
CLASS 4A
Clarksville at ELKINS
Mena at LINCOLN
Charleston at OZARK
QUITMAN at Gentry
Waldron at FOUKE
CLASS 3A
Camden Fairview at BOONEVILLE
Dover at LAMAR
WEST FORK at Paris
BERRYVILLE at Greenland
Horatio at LAVACA
DANVILLE at Magazine
MOUNTAINBURG at Cedarville
Hackett at PANAMA, OKLA.
MOUNTAIN VIEW at Subiaco Academy
LAST WEEK 14-9 (60.9%)
OVERALL 32-14 (69.6%)