OPINION| RICK FIRES: Fired-up Bombers await Greenwood in matchup of 2-0 teams

There's a rumble high in the hills from an area that is usually dormant during football season.

Bursts of energy emit from Mountain Home High School, where the Bombers are 2-0 after winning four of their past five games in 2022. Not only are the Bombers winning, they've piled up impressive offensive statistics while taking down Nettleton and rival Harrison, which has long dominated the series against the Bombers.

Mountain Home had over 500 total yards in last week's 44-31 win over the Goblins. Senior quarterback Cade Yates set the pace by throwing for a school-record 422 yards and three touchdowns.

Mountain Home will be a fun place to be tonight when Greenwood makes the long trip up the Ozarks for a 6A-West Conference opener. Greenwood, a traditional power in Arkansas, will be Mountain Home's toughest challenge since the Bombers were eliminated 52-33 by Pulaski Academy in the Class 6A state playoffs last year.

Greenwood will arrive with plenty of confidence after whipping Fort Smith Northside 49-0 last week. Greenwood roughed up Mountain Home 49-0 last year, but the Bombers survived the beating and made the playoffs by winning consecutive games against Siloam Springs, Greenbrier, and Van Buren.

Mountain Home is a unique place because it is isolated from even its competition in the 6A-West. This season, the Bombers are fired up and ready to explode.

But football is serious business for Greenwood, which is accustomed to snuffing out the opposition and leaving nothing but ash in its place.

RICK'S PICK Greenwood

(Other games involving teams from our coverage area. The picks are capitalized).

CLASS 7A

ROGERS at Farmington

Little Rock Central at BENTONVILLE WEST

Fort Smith Northside at FAYETTEVILLE

FORT SMITH SOUTHSIDE at Wynne

Springdale at CONWAY

LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST at Rogers Heritage

CLASS 6A

GREENWOOD at Mountain Home

GREENBRIER at Siloam Springs

CLASS 5A

Gravette at PRAIRIE GROVE

Tulsa Victory Christian at SHILOH CHRISTIAN

Huntsville at PEA RIDGE

BATESVILLE at Harrison

ALMA at Pryor, Okla.

CLASS 4A

Clarksville at ELKINS

Mena at LINCOLN

Charleston at OZARK

QUITMAN at Gentry

Waldron at FOUKE

CLASS 3A

Camden Fairview at BOONEVILLE

Dover at LAMAR

WEST FORK at Paris

BERRYVILLE at Greenland

Horatio at LAVACA

DANVILLE at Magazine

MOUNTAINBURG at Cedarville

Hackett at PANAMA, OKLA.

MOUNTAIN VIEW at Subiaco Academy

LAST WEEK 14-9 (60.9%)

OVERALL 32-14 (69.6%)