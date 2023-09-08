100 years ago

Sept. 8, 1923

To Walker V. Powell, formerly of Little Rock and now president of the Dixie Power Company of St. Louis, goes the distinction of heading the list of contributors to the local Red Cross campaign for the destitute Japanese. Mr. Powell wrote the Gazette yesterday, and enclosed $50 with instructions to hand it to the chairman of the local campaign. Mr. Powell said that the St. Louis Chamber of Commerce had requested him to contribute to its fund to the Japanese, but that he preferred donating through an Arkansas institution, as this is his native state.

50 years ago

Sept. 8, 1973

This week the entire force of the Arkansas National Guard, plus 15,000 to 25,000 Health Department, Extension Service and volunteer workers, will assemble for what may be the largest peacetime mobilization in the history of Arkansas. The occasion is the "Every Child by '74" immunization campaign directed by Mrs. Betty Bumpers, wife of the governor. About 25 clinics will be open at varying times today and Sunday to offer free immunizations against five preventable childhood diseases for every child in Arkansas. ... The National Guard has been charged with getting the children who need rides to the clinics. In some areas, the guardsmen will give them a ride on Guard trucks; in others, they will run a shuttle using their own cars.

25 years ago

Sept. 8, 1998

Arkansas calls itself "The Natural State" -- but people who like to spend time in the "natural state" say that's false advertising. One of five states without a nudist camp registered with the American Association for Nude Recreation, Arkansas is the only state that prohibits nudism. Besides Arkansas, only Alaska, the Dakotas and New Hampshire -- all cold-weather states -- lack nudist camps. So every weekend, scores of Arkansans grab a toothbrush -- no change of clothes necessary -- and cross state lines to get naked. Harry, a 72-year-old World War II veteran and retired electrical engineer, said he was "a little resentful" when he moved to Arkansas 35 years ago and found it was a no-nude zone. Now, he and his wife make the three-hour drive from Fort Smith to the Sun Meadow Naturist Park in Tulsa, Okla., almost every weekend.

10 years ago

Sept. 8, 2013

Sen. Mark Pryor said Saturday that he will vote against President Barack Obama's request for a military attack against Syria when it comes before Congress this week. Pryor, the only Democrat in Arkansas' delegation, joins U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford, a Republican, in announcing that he is not in favor of Obama's proposal, which the president made after U.S. officials concluded Syria used chemical weapons last month and killed 1,400 civilians. On Friday, Republican Sen. John Boozman said that "so far" he still remains opposed to military action, but that he would continue to evaluate the president's plan. Arkansas Reps. Tim Griffin and Steve Womack, both Republicans, have said they are leaning toward voting no, leaving U.S. Rep. Tom Cotton, a Republican and former Iraq and Afghanistan war veteran, as the only member of the state's delegation to favor the attack.