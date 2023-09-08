OTHERS SAY: Military (un)readiness

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley, the highest-ranking and most senior commander in the nation's armed forces, is scheduled to retire at the end of the month. What happens then is anyone's guess.

That's because football-coach-turned-U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville shamefully continues to erode military leadership and compromise national security by blocking the promotions of hundreds of service members--including those at the top of the command structure--from action in the Senate.

The United States is today without confirmed chiefs to lead the Navy, Army and Marine Corps. Those three critical positions are among more than 300 officer promotions languishing as a result of Tuberville's truculence.

This has gone on for nearly a year. Tuberville announced in December 2022 that he would stand in the way of promotions in order to bend the Pentagon to his will on the issue of abortion.

The policy he opposes, introduced in the wake of the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision overturning Roe v Wade, allows "troops and dependents, consistent with federal law, to take time off and use official travel to get to other states for reproductive care not available locally," according to the Associated Press. It complies with law that no federal funds can be used to pay for abortion services.

If Tuberville so opposes this policy, he should introduce legislation to prohibit it. He has not done so.