PREP FOOTBALL: Rogers’ Dale Williams and Dane Williams make father-son, coach-player relationship work

ROGERS -- Dale Williams will say he doesn't get to watch his son Dane much on Friday nights.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
PREP FOOTBALL: Rogers’ Dale Williams and Dane Williams make father-son, coach-player relationship workby Graham Thomas | Today at 2:18 a.m.
Rogers senior quarterback Dane Williams and his dad, assistant coach Dale Williams pose for a photo. Dane Williams accounted for seven touchdowns through the Mounties’ (2-0) first two games, while the Dale Williams-led Rogers defense has allowed 9.5 per game this season. Rogers plays at Farmington (1-1) today. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)
Print Headline: Father-son duo make coach-player work as well
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT