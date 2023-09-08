Republican Party of Arkansas holds firm on $30,000 filing fee for congressional candidates in 2024 election

The Republican Party of Arkansas is sticking with its plan to charge a $30,000 filing fee for congressional candidates in the 2024 election, which is up from $15,000 in the 2022 election.

In June, the Republican executive committee approved doubling the filing fee for congressional candidates and subsequently drew sharp criticism from fellow Republicans for the action, leading to calls by some Republicans to reconsider the decision.

Republican Party of Arkansas Executive Director Seth Mays said Thursday the party's executive committee met Tuesday and filing fees "was an item on the agenda."

There will be no change in the filing fees from those previously approved by the party's executive committee, he said.

Mays said he couldn't characterize any discussions the executive committee had or didn't have regarding the filing fees because the committee met in executive session on the matter.

He said the salary for new party Chairman Joseph Wood also was covered in the executive committee's session, so Mays couldn't discuss Wood's salary level. Wood, whose resignation as the secretary of the state Department of Transformation and Shared Services became effective Monday, formally became party chairman this week.

On Aug. 19, the Republican Party of Arkansas' State Committee voted to elect Wood, backed by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, as party chairman over Sarah Dunklin, the party's 1st Congressional District chair. Former U.S. Attorney Cody Hiland resigned as party chairman July 3, the same day Sanders appointed him to the Arkansas Supreme Court to fill the vacancy created by the death of Justice Robin Wynne on June 21.

After Hiland was elected party chairman in December, Hiland said he would be paid the same base salary of $60,000 as his predecessor, Jonelle Fulmer. After former state Sen. Doyle Webb of Benton was elected as party chairman over Wood in December 2008, Webb said he would be paid $60,000 a year as party chairman and would be eligible for a bonus for up to $30,000 a year depending on whether the party met certain fundraising goals. Webb served as party chairman until December 2020.

Democratic Party of Arkansas Chairman Grant Tennille said Thursday his party's chairman position is an unpaid volunteer position.

After the Republican Party's executive committee voted to double the filing fee for congressional candidates in June, party spokeswoman Amber Crawford said in a written statement that "The thinking expressed by the Executive Committee was a desire to increase our federal dollars.

"As you probably know, we are required to spend a mix of state and federal dollars during each election cycle," she said at that time. "They felt that going from $15,000 to $30,000 would not price out any potential candidates and would allow the RPA to better assist campaigns in the general election. Presidential campaigns have to file in 49 other states and DC, so their filing fee is left the same as 2020."

Doubling of the filing fees for GOP congressional candidates "was not made at the request of any congressman or anyone affiliated with them," Crawford said in her written statement in June. "In fact, I'm confident they had no idea filing fees were even on the agenda for the Executive Committee.

"It was not a unanimous decision but obviously received the necessary votes for approval," she said in June regarding the decision to double the fees.

At that time, Jennifer Lancaster of Bauxite, who serves on the Republicans' executive committee as chair of the party's 2nd Congressional District, said she wanted the executive committee to reconsider its decision because she believed doubling the filing fees is "outrageous," creates "an artificial barrier" limiting competition and discourages newcomers from running for Congress.

If the Republican Party of Arkansas continues down this route the RPA will become known as the "IPA, which is the 'Incumbent Protection Agency,'" she said in June.

Lancaster didn't respond to a text message Thursday seeking comment about the executive committee's decision to stick with its plan to double filing fees for congressional candidates.

For the 2024 election, the filing fee for Republican presidential candidates will be $25,000, the same fee as for the 2020 election, and the fee for GOP state Senate candidates will be $7,500 and for state House candidates $3,000, the same fees as for the 2022 election, according to Crawford.

The filing fee for state treasurer candidates will be $7,500 for the 2024 election because the fee is a holdover from the 2o22 election, and if no action is taken to change the fee the previous fee is adopted, Mays said Thursday.

For 2024, the Democratic Party of Arkansas' filing fees will be $2,500 for presidential candidates and congressional candidates, and $1,250 for state treasurer candidates, according to the party's website.

The Democrats' filing fee for state Senate candidates will be $2,500 and $1,000 for state House candidates.

According to the party's website, Democrats running for a state legislative seat held by a Republican will have two options to file for the Democratic ticket:

Pay the filing fee for automatic access to the ballot.

Collect signatures from registered voters in their district who affirm their support to place the candidate's name on the ballot. The signatures of 150 registered voters are required for candidates for the state House of Representatives and 400 signatures for candidates for the state Senate.

Incumbents and those running in primaries for legislative districts held by Democrats now are not eligible for the signature waiver, according to the party's website.

Democratic Party leaders and their staff indicated the party's filing fees have been reduced by 53% since 2018, and this process will support the goal of breaking the Republican super-majority in the state Legislature, according to a party news release.

The filing period for candidates for federal and state offices in Arkansas will be from noon Nov. 6 through noon Nov. 14. The primary election will be March 5, 2024, with the runoff election April 2, 2024, and the general election Nov. 5, 2024.

Republicans hold all seven of the state's constitutional offices, all four of the state's seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, and both of the state's seats in the U.S. Senate.

The state House of Representatives includes 82 Republicans and 18 Democrats, and the state Senate includes 29 Republicans and six Democrats.