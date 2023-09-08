Rogers firefighters extinguish early morning blaze at Smokin’ Joe’s Ribhouse

ROGERS -- Fire Department crews put out an early morning fire at Smokin' Joe's Ribhouse.

A caller reported smoke and flames in the attic at the restaurant at 200 N. Eighth St. on Friday morning, according to a department Facebook post.

Units arrived on scene at 5:29 a.m., and the fire was under control at 5:47 a.m., according to the post.

Deputy Fire Chief William Hyde said the fire happened above the main entrance in an area between the ceiling and roof deck. The impacted area was about 100 square feet, but Hyde said there was quite a bit of damage.

Owner Johnny Howard said he hopes to open today, get through Bikes Blues & BBQ on Sept. 20-23 then tear off and remodel the front of the restaurant. The restaurant's neon sign also was damaged in the fire, he said.

The restaurant is 6,000 square feet and there are 35 to 40 employees, he said.

The Fire Department responded with three pumper trucks, a ladder truck, a rescue truck, a medic and a battalion chief, a standard reply in that situation, Hyde said. Crews remained at the scene for a few hours after the fire was extinguished, he said.

The restaurant was unoccupied at the time, and the fire remains under investigation, Hyde said. Howard said he thought the fire was caused by a lightning strike.

Thunderstorms that produced lightning rolled through the area Friday morning, said Pete Snyder, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Tulsa, Okla.

Smokin' Joe's Ribhouse has been in business for over 32 years. The business started out in a food truck in 1991, Howard said. It also has a location in Bentonville.

Fire damage is shown Friday at Smokin' Joe's Ribhouse in Rogers. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



