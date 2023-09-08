Sections
Rogers Historical Museum offers new story time beginning Sept. 12

by Becca Martin-Brown | Today at 1:00 a.m.
The fall topics for Museum and Me at the Rogers Historical Museum include trains, toys and seasons. Each session will offer a story, an activity and a chance to visit the museum. (Courtesy Photo)

FAQ

Museum And Me

WHAT -- An hourlong monthly program for children ages 3-5 that helps foster interest in history, reading and museums. Each month features a themed story and activities for preschoolers.

WHEN -- 9 a.m. Tuesdays

Sept. 12 -- Trains

Oct. 10 -- Toys

Nov. 14 -- Fall

Dec. 12 -- Winter

WHERE -- Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers

COST -- Free

INFO -- Sign up at rogershistoricalmuseum.org/museum-and-me

FYI -- There are only 20 spots available each month. Parents are asked to stay with their children.

  photo  The fall topics for Museum and Me at the Rogers Historical Museum include trains, toys and seasons. Each session will offer a story, an activity and a chance to visit the museum. (Courtesy Photo)
  
  The fall topics for Museum and Me at the Rogers Historical Museum include trains, toys and seasons. Each session will offer a story, an activity and a chance to visit the museum. (Courtesy Photo)
  
  photo  The fall topics for Museum and Me at the Rogers Historical Museum include trains, toys and seasons. Each session will offer a story, an activity and a chance to visit the museum. (Courtesy Photo)
  

Print Headline: Museum And Me Encourages Interest In Rogers History And More

