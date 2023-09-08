Rogers Historical Museum offers new story time beginning Sept. 12

The fall topics for Museum and Me at the Rogers Historical Museum include trains, toys and seasons. Each session will offer a story, an activity and a chance to visit the museum. (Courtesy Photo)

FAQ Museum And Me WHAT -- An hourlong monthly program for children ages 3-5 that helps foster interest in history, reading and museums. Each month features a themed story and activities for preschoolers. WHEN -- 9 a.m. Tuesdays Sept. 12 -- Trains Oct. 10 -- Toys Nov. 14 -- Fall Dec. 12 -- Winter WHERE -- Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers COST -- Free INFO -- Sign up at rogershistoricalmuseum.org/museum-and-me FYI -- There are only 20 spots available each month. Parents are asked to stay with their children. The fall topics for Museum and Me at the Rogers Historical Museum include trains, toys and seasons. Each session will offer a story, an activity and a chance to visit the museum. (Courtesy Photo)

Print Headline: Museum And Me Encourages Interest In Rogers History And More

