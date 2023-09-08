Rogers Historical Museum offers new story time beginning Sept. 12

FAQ
Museum And Me
WHAT -- An hourlong monthly program for children ages 3-5 that helps foster interest in history, reading and museums. Each month features a themed story and activities for preschoolers.
WHEN -- 9 a.m. Tuesdays
Sept. 12 -- Trains
Oct. 10 -- Toys
Nov. 14 -- Fall
Dec. 12 -- Winter
WHERE -- Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers
COST -- Free
INFO -- Sign up at rogershistoricalmuseum.org/museum-and-me
FYI -- There are only 20 spots available each month. Parents are asked to stay with their children.
The fall topics for Museum and Me at the Rogers Historical Museum include trains, toys and seasons. Each session will offer a story, an activity and a chance to visit the museum. (Courtesy Photo)
