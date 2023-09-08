Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Shooting in Bryant under investigation

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 3:18 p.m.
FILE — Police tape is shown in Little Rock in this 2019 file photo.

Bryant police were investigating a shooting Friday morning, but details were still few as of Friday afternoon.

Officers had secured the scene on Henson Place around 9 a.m. and all parties involved were taken in for questioning, according to a 9:10 a.m. post on X from the department.

The post did not include any victim or suspect information. 

Department spokesman Sgt. Todd Crowson said investigators were still working the case and he couldn’t offer any additional information as of Friday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT