Shooting in Bryant under investigation

Bryant police were investigating a shooting Friday morning, but details were still few as of Friday afternoon.



Officers had secured the scene on Henson Place around 9 a.m. and all parties involved were taken in for questioning, according to a 9:10 a.m. post on X from the department.



The post did not include any victim or suspect information.

Department spokesman Sgt. Todd Crowson said investigators were still working the case and he couldn’t offer any additional information as of Friday afternoon.



