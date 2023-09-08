BASKETBALL

UA's SEC schedule released

The University of Arkansas men's basketball team, which is ranked No. 8 nationally in Blue Ribbon's preseason poll, plays No. 11 Kentucky on Jan. 27 at Walton Arena in Fayetteville and on the road on March 2 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., as part of the SEC schedule announced Friday.

Tipoff times and television designations for the SEC games will be released at a later date.

Arkansas opens SEC play at home against Auburn on Jan. 6. It will be the first time the Razorbacks play their conference opener at home since a 69-59 win over Texas A&M in 2020.

The Razorbacks play the Aggies, who are ranked No. 17 by Blue Ribbon, on Jan. 16 in Fayetteville and on Feb. 20 in College Station, Texas.

Tennessee, the highest ranked SEC team by Blue Ribbon at No. 6, plays at Arkansas on Feb. 14. Arkansas closes the regular season at No. 19 Alabama on March 9 and plays at No. 20 Mississippi State on Feb. 17.

The Razorbacks play their first game on an opponent's court when they face Georgia on Jan. 10 at Athens, Ga.

SOCCER

Arkansas falls to Clemson

The seventh-ranked University of Arkansas women's soccer team suffered its second consecutive loss against a ranked opponent with a 1-0 defeat at No. 9 Clemson on Thursday night.

The Razorbacks (3-2-1) put the ball in the net twice against the Tigers, but both scores were erased on offside calls. Clemson (6-0-1) recorded its NCAA-leading fifth shutout.

In the 36th minute, Clemson scored after midfielder Caroline Conti got between Arkansas defenders Emilee Hauser and Ella Riley before sliding the ball past goalkeeper Sierra Cota-Yarde. It was Conti's first goal of the season and 20th of her career.

The Tigers outshot the Razorbacks 7-3 throughout the first half. Makenzie Malham registered the lone shot on goal for the Razorbacks in the first 45 minutes.

In the 58th minute, Kiley Dulaney smashed a rebound off a free kick into the net, but was offsides. All-America forward Anna Podojil got a clean look at goal off a quick counterattack with under 20 minutes remaining. Her weak-footed strike sailed wide of the goal.

ASU women lose to Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State scored its only goal two minutes into Thursday's match with the Arkansas State University women to come away with a 1-0 victory in Jonesboro.

Oklahoma State (6-1) finished with a 33-7 advantage in shots over Arkansas State (2-3-1), including an 11-3 edge in shots on-goal. The Cowgirls had nine corner kicks to the Red Wolves' three.

ASU goalkeeper Olivia Luther stopped nine shots, including a penalty kick late in the match.

GOLF

UALR's Alesson honored

University of Arkansas-Little Rock senior Agatha Alesson was named the women's Golfer of the Week by the Ohio Valley Conference on Thursday.

Alesson, who earned the honor to begin the season for the second consecutive year, finished second at the USA Intercollegiate in Mobile, Ala. She shot a 5-under 211 total to lead the Trojans to a sixth-place finish in the event. Alesson's 211 total tied for the second-lowest 54-hole total in school history and her first-round score of 4-under 68 tied for the fifth-lowest single round.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services