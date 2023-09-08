Texas League: Sod Poodles 1, Travelers 0

SOD POODLES 1, TRAVELERS 0

The Arkansas Travelers' offense sputtered Thursday night as they fell to the Amarillo Sod Poodles at Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock.

Arkansas was held to three hits and two walks while its pitchers held Amarillo to seven hits and three walks.

Amarillo scored its run in the eighth inning when Tim Tawa's single to left field scored Sheng-Ping Chen.

Travelers starter Kyle Tyler allowed four hits and three walks over six innings, striking out seven batters.

Sod Poodles reliever Conor Grammes (5-2) earned the win with two scoreless innings. He allowed two walks and struck out three.

Taylor Rashi earned his first save with 1 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out two batters.