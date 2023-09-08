The Southern Fried Podcast: Growth and new developments with Jay Chesshir

President and CEO of the Little Rock Regional Chamber of Commerce Jay Chesshir talks with Rex about economic and cultural developments in central Arkansas and around the state.

In this conversation, Rex and Jay dig into how the Chamber president has helped attract new talent to the region through a social media recruiting campaign, and the ways in which the Chamber of Commerce is involved in new business developments in Central Arkansas.

