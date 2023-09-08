This date in baseball

Sept. 8

1905 The Pittsburgh Pirates stranded 18 runners in an 8-3 loss to the Cincinnati Reds to set a National League record for men left on base.

1939 With his 12-1 victory over the Browns in St. Louis, 20-year-old Bob Feller of the Cleveland Indians became the youngest modern-era player to win 20 games.

1940 Joe Gordon of the New York Yankees hit for the cycle in a 9-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox.

1940 Johnny Mize of St. Louis hit three home runs and drove in six runs in a 16-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first game of a doubleheader. Mize became the first player to hit three homers in one game four times in a career.

1955 The Brooklyn Dodgers beat the Milwaukee Braves 10-2 to clinch the National League pennant with a 17-game lead.

1958 Roberto Clemente tied a major league record by hitting three triples in a 4-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

1965 Bert Campaneris of the Kansas City A's played all nine positions but had to leave after a ninth-inning collision with Ed Kirkpatrick of the California Angels. The Angels won 5-3 in 13 innings.

1972 Ferguson Jenkins of the Chicago Cubs beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 for his 20th victory of the season. It marked the sixth consecutive year Jenkins had won 20 or more games.

1985 Cincinnati's Pete Rose inserted himself into the lineup when the Chicago Cubs named right-hander Reggie Patterson as the starting pitcher. Rose singled in the first inning and again in the fifth inning to tie Ty Cobb with 4,191 career hits. Rose was retired in his other at-bats and the game was called because of darkness after nine innings with the score tied 5-5.

1988 National League president Bart Giamatti was unanimously elected to succeed Peter Ueberroth as the commissioner of baseball.

1992 New York's Danny Tartabull drove in nine runs as the Yankees beat the Baltimore Orioles 16-4. Tartabull went 5 for 5 with 2 home runs and a double.

1993 Darryl Kile pitched baseball's second no-hitter in five days, leading the Houston Astros to a 7-1 victory over the New York Mets. Kile struck out nine and walked one.

1996 Todd Hundley of the New York Mets became the ninth player to hit 40 home runs this season, breaking the major league record set in 1961.

1998 Mark McGwire broke Roger Maris' 37-year-old home run record, lining his 62nd home run of the season just over the wall in left field with two outs in the fourth inning.

2008 Pinch hitting for Houston, Mark Saccomanno hit a home run on the first pitch he saw in the major leagues to help the Astros beat Pittsburgh. Saccomanno hit a solo shot in the fifth inning.

2015 Alex Rodriguez tied Hank Aaron record of 15 seasons with 30 or more home runs.

2022 By making their 324th start as a battery, pitcher Adam Wainwright and catcher Yadier Molina of the St. Louis Cardinals tied the all-time mark set by Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan of the Detroit Tigers in the 1960s and 1970s. Molina marked the occasion by going deep twice -- his first home runss since May -- but the Cardinals lost to the Washington Nationals 11-6. The pair set the new record on Sept. 14th.

