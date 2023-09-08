TODAY’S TOP 10 GAMES

NO. 5 LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW AT NO. 1 BRYANT

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Little Rock Parkview: Brad Bolding; Bryant: Quad Sanders RECORDS Little Rock Parkview 1-0; Bryant 2-0 NOTEWORTHY Bryant has won 55 straight games against in-state competition, dating to a 2018 loss to North Little Rock. The Hornets have won the past five Class 7A state championships during that span. … Little Rock Parkview won the Class 5A state championship last fall in its first season in the class. … The Patriots were idle last week.

SPRINGDALE AT NO. 2 CONWAY

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Springdale: Brett Hobbs; Conway: Buck James; RECORDS Springdale 1-1; Conway 1-0 NOTEWORTHY Former Conway coach Keith Fimple left the Wampus Cats this offseason to become athletic director for Springdale Public Schools. … Conway defeated No. 3 Bentonville 42-39 last week on the road. … Springdale is 3-19 under Brett Hobbs. … Buck James has not lost to an in-state opponent since 2018 while with Bryant and through one game this season at Conway.

NO. 4 GREENWOOD AT MOUNTAIN HOME

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Greenwood: Chris Young; Mountain Home: Steve Ary RECORDS Greenwood 1-0; Fort Smith Northside 0-1 NOTEWORTHY Greenwood is 5-0 against Mountain Home, including a 49-0 win last season. … Greenwood has outscored its opponents 98-21 in two games this season, including 49-0 over Fort Smith Northside last week. … Mountain Home quarterback Cade Yates broke the school single-game passing record last week with a 400-yard performance against Harrison. … Mountain Home wide receiver Ty Hannaford broke the single-game receiving record in that same game with 220 yards.

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE AT NO. 6 FAYETTEVILLE

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Fort Smith Northside: Felix Curry; Fayetteville: Casey Dick RECORDS Fort Smith Northside 0-2; Fayetteville 2-0 NOTEWORTHY Fayetteville is tied for the third-highest scoring 11-man offense this season with 101 points scored in two games. … The Bulldogs scored 42 points unanswered to defeat North Little Rock last week 58-20. … Fayetteville won last season’s matchup with Fort Smith Northside 42-21.

RUSSELLVILLE AT NO. 7 PULASKI ACADEMY

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Russellville: Dave Wheeler; Pulaski Academy: Anthony Lucas RECORDS Russellville 1-1; Pulaski Academy 2-0 NOTEWORTHY In his first game back from injury, Pulaski Academy quarterback Brandon Cobb attempted 74 passes and threw for 529 yards and 4 touchdowns last week against Madison (Miss.) Ridgeland Academy. … Pulaski Academy is 34-1 in its past 35 games against in-state competition. … Russellville running back Tracy Daniels broke the school’s single-game rushing record on Aug. 25 with 289 yards. … Pulaski Academy won last season’s matchup with Russellville 35-17.

NO. 9 SHILOH CHRISTIAN AT TULSA VICTORY CHRISTIAN

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Shiloh Christian: Tucker Barnard; Tulsa Victory Christian: Brett Smith RECORDS Shiloh Christian 1-0; Tulsa Victory Christian 2-0 NOTEWORTHY Shiloh Christian won this matchup last season 72-33. … Victory Christian won the first meeting between these programs in 2014, 41-27. … Shiloh Christian running back, senior Bo Williams, rushed for 388 yards and six touchdowns last week against Little Rock Christian. … Tulsa Victory Christian has outscored its opponents 91-34 in two wins.

NO. 10 ROGERS AT FARMINGTON

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Rogers: Chad Haribson; Farmington: J.R. Eldridge RECORDS Rogers 2-0; Farmington 1-1 NOTEWORTHY This is the second meeting since 2000 between these schools. Rogers won last season’s game 52-39. … Farmington junior running back Russell Hodge is averaging 101 rushing yards per game. … Rogers has outscored its opponents 98-19 through two games. … Rogers’ last loss to a team below Class 7A was in 2019, when it lost to Little Rock Parkview 84-40.

NOTE No. 3 Bentonville (1-1) and No. 8 Cabot (1-1) are idle this week.

