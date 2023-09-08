UCA gets creative to stay affordable

CONWAY -- Beginning with next year's freshman class, University of Central Arkansas students from Arkansas households with less than $100,000 in income will not have to pay tuition and mandatory fees out of pocket.

UCA will help these students receive all federal and state aid due to them, as well as scholarships -- all of this being accomplished with existing staff members -- and then assist in making up any remaining balance through UCA scholarships and work study programs, President Houston Davis announced Thursday. The UCA Commitment applies only to tuition and mandatory fees, not other costs like housing and meals.

"We believe higher education should be about removing barriers and opening doors," but too often the real and perceived costs of college dissuade students from pursuing degrees, Davis said. "We're giving people hope so they feel encouraged, not discouraged."

Colleges and universities have offered financial aid packages for years, but recently they are taking different forms. Each program is different.

Students from participating Hempstead County high schools will have their first year of college at the University of Arkansas Community College at Hope-Texarkana paid for under a new plan announced Wednesday. The Hempstead Guarantee, which will be available for 2024 high school graduates, includes tuition, fees, and book costs, and students can attend classes at either the main campus in Hope -- the Hempstead County seat -- or the satellite campus in Texarkana.

At Hendrix College, a private institution in Conway, officials created the Tuition Advantage program, which assures qualifying students that they will not pay more tuition to Hendrix than the published tuition rate at the flagship public university in the student's home state, according to the institution's website.

Arkansaas State University, a public university in Jonesboro and the second-largest higher education institution in the state, "is finalizing a new approach to scholarships" that it plans to announce later this month, said Bill Smith, chief communications officer on Thursday.

A college degree has seemed "out-of-reach" for many low-income families in the state, and -- even more deleterious -- some do attend college but leave before attaining a degree, saddling them with debt but no benefits, Davis said. While UCA Commitment will likely lead to an increase in applications and enrollment for new students, Davis said he believes an even larger impact will be seen in retaining students year to year.

So many students "have a plan for paying for the first year of college, but not" after that, or their financial situation is solid until life circumstances change, which leads to them dropping out to care for a family member or to devote themselves fully to jobs, he said. More retentions year to year will ultimately lead to more students attaining degrees, and a more educated workforce in the state.

Davis expects roughly 750 freshmen in the fall of 2024 to sign up for UCA Commitment and similar figures each year after, meaning approximately 2,800 students could be on campus under the UCA Commitment in 2027-28. Of UCA's roughly 10,000 current students, approximately 45% are from families that make less than 100,000 annually. In Arkansas, nearly 70% of households fall under the $100,000 income threshold, which is approximately 15% more than the national average, and the average dollar amount per student that UCA will need to cover under this program is projected to be $3,000-$4,000 annually.

The UCA Commitment "is a very big relief," said Gimena Craven, a senior at Nashville High School who plans to attend UCA next year. Craven's niece and older sister both went to UCA, and she's interested in majoring in criminology at the university, but cost also weighed on her mind -- as well as that of her single mother.

Craven thought she might need to work full time to afford college, but due to the UCA Commitment, "I'll be able to study more" and give herself a better chance of attaining her degree in a timely manner.

Kaleb Eskew, a senior at Jessieville High School, recalls his parents having to help his older brother pay for college at Oklahoma Baptist University, and he hopes to be more self-sufficient, which is why he's planning to attend UCA under UCA Commitment, he said. "I want to stay in state" for college and attend a bigger school like UCA, so the UCA Commitment "will definitely help."

Kamiyah Daniels "definitely did worry about paying" for college, so "I'm very grateful" for the UCA Commitment, said the senior at North Little Rock High School's West campus who wants to study nursing at UCA. "I have a job and started saving to pay for college, but I'm sure it wouldn't have been near enough" without the UCA Commitment.

Daniels, Eskew, and Craven all said they believe the UCA Commitment will get many of their friends and classmates to give UCA more consideration.

"In small towns [like mine], a lot of families don't make enough" to send youth to college, so after graduating high school, entering the workforce is the only option, Craven said. With the UCA Commitment, however, "now, they'll be able to make a decision, [to attend] college or start working."

UCA estimates 250 work-study participants in the first year of UCA Commitment and more than 20,000 service hours generated, as UCA Commitment students must contribute at least 10 service hours per semester. Students also must maintain a 2.5 GPA or better.

Also Thursday, Davis announced that UCA was concluding its UCA Now: Impact Arkansas and Beyond campaign -- the largest campaign in university history -- that began with a silent phase in 2017 and had a goal of reaching $100 million by June 2024, because the campaign had already raised $109 million. In addition, the Windgate Foundation, which has been a major donor to UCA, made a $10 million gift to close out that campaign and help launch UCA Commitment.

"It's truly a day of celebration and the culmination of several remarkable steps," Davis said. The impact of the increased fundraising is already being felt on campus, with an Integrated Health Sciences Building that -- among other things -- allows UCA to graduate 125 more nurses annually than before; a Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts that is drawing students, faculty, and patrons to Conway while strengthening the arts in the community; an expanded Greek village to enhance student life and belonging; 139 new scholarships; 19 new faculty and pragmatic endowments; and growth of UCA's total endowment by $20 million to $52 million.

UCA is "uniquely positioned" to pioneer a program like UCA Commitment both due to successful fundraising and years of sound fiscal management, Davis said. Other universities could embark on similar offerings, but they'd also need robust fundraising and judicious financial planning.

UCA Commitment is made possible through a multi-year reprioritization of budgets, among other steps, and more information can be found online at https://uca.edu/commitment/, according to Fredricka Sharkey, UCA's director of media relations. Arkansas high school students interested in attending UCA may use the promotional code "COMMIT" to apply for free through Sunday.

"There's no other similar program in the United States," Davis said. "UCA will be a leader in changing the conversation [around paying for college] for families."

UCA started sharing news about UCA Commitment with the state's high schools Thursday, and UCA's typical freshman class is roughly 1,800 students, but that could grow due to interest in this offering, Davis said. Depending on fundraising and other factors, UCA could expand UCA Commitment in future years to more students, too.

UCA raised tuition and mandatory fees by 3.48% for undergraduate and graduate students this year from 2022-23.

The cost of tuition and mandatory fees for an undergraduate student for the 2023-24 school year is $10,118, up from $9,778 last year, while for graduate students, who typically take 12 credit hours per semester -- as opposed to the typical 15 for undergraduates -- the cost of tuition and mandatory fees is up from $9,146 to $9,464.

Last fall, UCA reported a slight dip in overall enrollment, roughly 2%, although graduate student enrollment, transfer students, and student retention rates were all up from the prior fall. Overall enrollment was 9,913, down 1.9% from the fall of 2021.

Davis has "dared our campus to dream big and inspired transformational change," Curtis Barnett, chairman of UCA's board of trustees, said Thursday. "Today is history in the making, and the future is bright at UCA."