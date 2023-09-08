The world in brief: U.N.: Millions in African nation need aid

U.N.: Millions in African nation need aid

UNITED NATIONS -- Central African Republic is facing a humanitarian crisis with 2.4 million people in need of assistance and the U.N.'s $534 million appeal only 36% funded, a U.N. official said Wednesday.

Mohamed Ag Ayoya, deputy special representative for the U.N. peacekeeping mission in the country, told a news conference that 10 years of conflict have displaced half a million people within the country while 700,000 have fled to neighboring countries. Mineral-rich but impoverished CAR has a population of 6 million.

But Ayoya said Central African Republic has also opened its doors to 38,000 returnees and asylum seekers from Chad, and more recently to 18,000 returnees and asylum-seekers from another neighbor, Sudan, where a conflict between rival generals and their supporters is now in its fifth month.

Ayoya stressed that Central African Republic "is not just a humanitarian crisis, it's also actually a protection and a gender crisis."

In the first six months of 2023, there have been an "extremely high" number of cases of gender-based violence -- 11,000 -- and the number is probably higher because these cases aren't always reported, he said.

Deposed Gabon president can go abroad

LIBREVILLE, Gabon -- Gabon's ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba, who has been under house arrest since he was deposed last week, is free and can travel abroad for medical treatment, the country's junta said as it appointed a new prime minister.

Raymond Ndong Sima, an economist, was named "prime minister of the transition," according to a statement read on state television by Col. Ulrich Manfoumbi, spokesman for the transition committee.

Sima, 68, served as prime minister under the deposed president from 2012 to 2014 and is believed to have aspired to run in the elections. However, he did not become a candidate for the opposition in the Central African nation's recent presidential election.

Col. Manfoumbi also said on Wednesday that the ousted president is "free to move given his state of health." "He can, if he wishes, go abroad to carry out his medical checks," he said.

Ondimba's health was not immediately clear. He had suffered a stroke in late 2018 that kept him from his duties for months. Local television Gabon24 broadcast a meeting late Wednesday between Ondimba and Abdou Barry, head of the U.N. office for Central Africa.

"I found him in good health," Barry said about his meeting with the ousted president.

The 64-year-old Ondimba was toppled on Aug. 30 amid a resurgence of coups in parts of Africa, shortly after he was declared the winner of a disputed election that would have extended his family's 55-year reign. He succeeded his father, Omar Bongo, in 2009.

Ex-Sri Lanka head denies extremist help

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka -- Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Thursday denied allegations in a British television program that Islamic State-inspired extremists were used to carry out suicide bomb attacks in 2019 to create insecurity in the country and help him win election later that year.

"To claim that a group of Islamic extremists launched suicide attacks in order to make me president is absurd," Rajapaksa said in a public statement, his first since being ousted from power in July last year.

He said the documentary on Britain's Channel 4 television was "mostly an anti-Rajapaksa tirade."

In the program broadcast Tuesday, Channel 4 interviewed a man who said he arranged a meeting between a local Islamic State-inspired extremist group, National Thowheed Jamath, and a top state intelligence official loyal to Rajapaksa to formulate a plot to create instability and enable Rajapaksa to win the presidential election. Rajapaksa, a former senior defense official, was seen as a strong law-and-order candidate.

National Thowheed Jamath is accused of carrying out six suicide bomb attacks on Easter Sunday in 2019 that targeted churches and tourist hotels and killed 269 people. The attacks revived memories of frequent suicide bombings during the country's quarter-century civil war with Tamil Tiger rebels that ended 10 years earlier in 2009.

Serial killing suspect arrested in Rwanda

KIGALI, Rwanda -- Police say a suspected serial killer has been arrested in Rwanda after the discovery of the bodies of more than 10 people in a pit dug in his compound.

Neighbors on Thursday told The Associated Press that Denis Kazungu, 34, spoke very little.

The spokesperson for the Rwanda Investigation Bureau told journalists the suspect had confessed to the killings. Police alleged that the suspect lured people from bars to his home in a suburb of the capital, Kigali.

Police said investigations continue into the alleged motive and they will release the complete toll of bodies later.

Kazungu couldn't be reached for comment, and it wasn't immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

State-run The New Times quoted Kazungu's landlord, Augustin Shyirambere, as saying the suspect hadn't paid rent for several months and denied access to the property. The landlord went to authorities for help.



