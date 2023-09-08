The nation in brief: McConnell insists he is fit to finish term

McConnell insists he is fit to finish term

WASHINGTON -- Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has declared again that he plans to finish his term as leader despite freezing up at two news conferences over the summer, brushing off questions about his health as he sought to reassure colleagues he's still up to the job.

At a weekly, private lunch with fellow GOP senators Wednesday, McConnell pointed to the statement released a day earlier by attending physician Brian P. Monahan about his health. He said he was ready to move forward with the Senate's busy fall agenda.

Monahan's statement, released by McConnell's office, said there was no evidence he had a stroke or was suffering from a seizure disorder after he appeared unable to speak for 20-30 seconds at two different news conferences.

"I'm going to finish my term as leader and I'm going to finish my Senate term," McConnell told reporters, dismissing questions and requests for more detail about his medical condition. "I have nothing to add."

McConnell told other Republicans that his health issues are linked to recovery from a concussion. He believes that is a "plausible answer" to the questions, Texas Sen. John Cornyn said, adding the minority leader "hasn't missed a step" in terms of his cognitive abilities or ability to lead. But "physically, it's been tougher."

U.S. faults N.J. vet homes' covid safety

TRENTON, N.J. -- Widespread dysfunction at New Jersey's two state-run veterans homes left them unprepared to keep residents safe during the covid-19 pandemic, violating their constitutional rights to reasonable care while in state custody, a scathing report by the U.S. Justice Department found Thursday.

The 43-page document paints a disturbing picture of failures at the homes in Menlo Park and Paramus where dozens of deaths occurred early in the outbreak. It said poor communication, lack of staff competency and other issues led to the coronavirus spreading "virtually unchecked throughout the facilities."

Among the findings: The homes failed to group residents into cohorts according to their exposure to covid-19, resulting in the commingling of infected and uninfected people; improper use of personal protective gear; and failure to communicate effectively internally and to maintain improvements achieved after the U.S. Veterans Affairs Department came in to help, among other issues.

The facilities are operated by the state's Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, each with just over 300 beds. The state reached a $53 million agreement in 2021 to settle claims that it was negligent and contributed to more than 100 deaths at the two VA homes.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy called the report a "deeply disturbing reminder" that the treatment veterans received was unacceptable.

DeSantis rejects blame in fatal shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed back at a Black questioner in Jacksonville on Thursday who suggested his policies bore some blame for the racist shooting there last month that left three Black people dead.

"You have allowed people to hunt people like me," the man said, leading DeSantis to angrily respond, "I'm not going to let you accuse me of committing criminal activity! I am not going to take that."

The confrontation happened at the end of an event in which DeSantis and state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo continued their long-standing campaign attacking masks, vaccine boosters and other covid measures.

The man said the governor, who signed a bill this year allowing people to carry guns without getting a state permit, and his policies have "allowed weapons to be put on the street in the hands of immature, hateful people that have caused the deaths of the people that were murdered."

"You don't get to come here and blame me for some madman," DeSantis said as his supporters cheered. "That is not appropriate, and I'm not going to accept it. That is nonsense."

The questioner was escorted out of the restaurant where the event was being held.

Police: Fleeing car hit, killed officer

HARTFORD, Conn. -- A police officer was killed and another was seriously injured late Wednesday when their cruiser was struck by a car speeding through a red light while fleeing a traffic stop in Connecticut's capital city, authorities said. The driver of the car was arrested.

Officer Robert "Bobby" Garten, 34, an eight-year veteran of Hartford police whose father retired as a detective on the force, died from his injuries, police said. Officer Brian Kearney was seriously injured and was listed as stable.

"This is a devastating loss for our community, for our department, and our whole city is grieving this morning," Mayor Luke Bronin said Thursday.

The driver of the car, Richard Barrington, 18, of Hartford, was treated at a hospital, discharged and arrested, police said. Other officers had pulled over Barrington after he disobeyed a traffic signal and they checked his license plate, which showed the car's registration had been canceled, police said. While officers approached the car, Barrington reportedly sped away.



