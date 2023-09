A Van Buren man was killed Wednesday night in a single-vehicle crash on Riverfront Drive in Fort Smith, according to a report from police in that city.

Brian Speer, 64, was driving a 2005 Mercury Mariner east in the 5500 block of Riverfront Drive around 11:54 p.m. when he veered off the road and struck a tree, according to the report.

An officer investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.