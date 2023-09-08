Zebras, Wildcats seek city supremacy

Pine Bluff's two remaining high schools will battle for city supremacy tonight.

Pine Bluff High School will host crosstown rival Watson Chapel at Jordan Stadium at 7 p.m. in each school's 5A-Central conference opener.

Zebras Coach Micheal Williams said this rivalry is important.

"These kids grew up together," Williams said. "A lot of the kids, they talking on social media already. I try to warn them against it, but I know it's all fun and games. We did it when I was here back in the day, so it's all fun and games. They just need to make sure they keep it no low blows and just keep it good."

Watson Chapel (0-2) will be playing its third-straight road game to start the season after last week's 38-22 loss at McGehee, though at least the Wildcats finally get a game in their hometown.

Pine Bluff (1-1) is set for its first home game of the year after last week's 45-13 road win against Little Rock Central.

Dollarway High School's consolidation into Pine Bluff High School means the Zebras and the Wildcats are the only two remaining high school football teams in the city. Watson Chapel Coach Maurice Moody said the game means even more now that the two schools are alone in Pine Bluff.

"Both schools want to win and want to win big, so I think it's great for the city," Moody said. "You get a crosstown rival, I think it's going to be a huge crowd out there [tonight], and hopefully, we can put on a show."

This will be the second-straight year the teams meet as conference foes before Pine Bluff returns to Class 6A next season. The Zebras won last year's game 36-22.

Both teams showed improvement last week after rough first games.

The Wildcats were shutout by Arkansas High School in Texarkana but came back with 22 points a week later, though much of that came late in the second half with the game out of reach.

Moody said players such as Malachi Rayford and Jalen Hobbs have stood out for the Wildcats, but the entire team is showing improvement.

"There's no quit in this bunch," Moody said. "They're getting better all the way around in all three phases of the game. Like I told them, just keep fighting. Good things will happen, just keep getting better. As long as we are ascending and moving upwards, moving in the right direction, then I don't have a problem with where we are. I don't have a problem with the record."

The Zebras showed their offensive potential last week. Landon Holcomb threw five touchdown passes, three of them to Austyn Dendy. Dendy also returned a kickoff for a touchdown, giving the Zebras some redemption after Grenada (Miss.) had done the same to them a week earlier.

Williams said execution will be key Friday night.

"I want them to execute in every aspect of the game, not just actually running the plays," Williams said. "Executing running on and off the field. I want to see them executing special teams. I want to see them executing just in warmups."

The Watson Chapel Wildcats are looking for their first win in a year when they visit Pine Bluff High School tonight. (Special to The Commercial/William Harvey)

