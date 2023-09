Little Rock, circa 1910: "This is where we stayed last night. We didn't get here 'til 1:30." "That awful train was five hours late and slow, oh my stars I think I must write a sequel to 'A Slow Train Through Arkansaw.'" The reference is to a 1903 book making fun of Arkansas. Hotel Marion was imploded in 1980 to make way for the convention center complex.

