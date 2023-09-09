Arkansas Tech board votes to oust Bowen as president

The Arkansas Tech University board of trustees voted Saturday morning to terminate the employment of President Robin Bowen, who has been on medical leave since July.

The termination is without cause and will take effect in 60 days, according to the board’s vote.

The university announced Bowen's medical leave on July 7. On Aug. 17, the board decided to appoint Russell Jones as “acting interim” president. He will continue in that role and work with Bowen on the transition, said board chairman Jim Smith of Fayetteville.

Smith said at the Saturday morning board of trustees meeting that he was grateful to Bowen for her services to the university and appreciated what she had done for the institution.

Bowen, 63, became the first woman to lead a four-year public college in Arkansas when she became president of Arkansas Tech University in 2014.