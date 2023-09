BISMARCK 41, POYEN 8

POYEN – Bismarck (2-1) jumped out to a 20-point first-quarter lead and never let up in its victory over Poyen.

Ben Keithley accounted for three touchdowns, including scoring tosses to Dalton Daniels and Tony Weeks in the opening quarter for Bismarck. Keithley also had a two-yard touchdown run during a 15-point second quarter to help the Lions open a 35-0 lead by halftime.

Malachi Stephenson, Johnny Diaz and Enrico Sproll had touchdowns as well for Bismarck.