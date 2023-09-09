Great American Conference capsules

SW OKLAHOMA STATE AT ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Willis "Convoy" Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium, Monticello

RADIO KBHM-FM, 93.7, Monticello

INTERNET uamsports.com

RECORDS SW Oklahoma State 0-1, 0-1; UAM 1-0, 1-0

COACHES Ruzell McCoy (0-1 in first season at SWOSU and overall); Hud Jackson (43-79 in 12th season at UAM and overall)

SERIES SW Oklahoma State leads 6-5

LAST MEETING SWOSU rang up 522 yards of total offense to beat UAM 37-27 on Oct. 1, 2022, at Weatherford, Okla.

NOTEWORTHY Three of the previous five meetings have resulted in losses for UAM. The Boll Weevils, though, have won the past two home matchups in the series, including an 18-16 win in 2021. ... The 492-mile trip from Weatherford, Okla., to Monticello is the longest of the season for SWOSU. ... The lone win the Bulldogs have had on the Boll Weevils' field came in 2017 when they won 20-19. ... UAM quarterback Demilon Brown accounted for five touchdowns (4 passing, 1 rushing) in the team's 49-24 victory over Northwestern Oklahoma State last week. The last time the Boll Weevils played the Bulldogs, the senior threw for 302 yards, but he also threw 3 interceptions and was sacked 6 times. ... SWOSU last won a game in Arkansas on Oct. 20, 2018, when it beat Arkansas Tech 35-14 in Russellville. ... A win would give the Boll Weevils a 2-0 mark for just the third time since 2011. ... Running back Ethane Hyche led the Bulldogs with 67 yards on 15 carries and 1 touchdown in their 38-14 loss to Ouachita Baptist in their opening game.

HENDERSON STATE AT SE OKLAHOMA STATE

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Paul Laird Field, Durant, Okla.

RADIO KYXK-FM, 106.7 Gurdon; KVRC-AM, 1240, Arkadelphia; KDEL-FM, 100.9, Arkadelphia; KWPS-FM, 99.7, Hot Springs; KZYP-FM, 104.1, Malvern; KZYP-AM, 1310, Malvern

INTERNET hsusports.com and GoSoutheastern/SESportsNet (streaming)

RECORDS Henderson State 1-0, 1-0; SEOSU 0-1, 0-1

COACHES Scott Maxfield (126-62 in 18th season at Henderson State and overall); Bo Atterberry (33-24 in sixth season at SEOSU and 74-52 in 12th season overall)

SERIES Henderson State leads 26-6

LAST MEETING Korien Burrell and eight times for 119 yards as Henderson State picked up an 31-23 victory on Oct. 1, 2022, at Arkadelphia.

NOTEWORTHY Henderson State has dominated SEOSU since the teams began playing as members of the Great American Conference in 2011. The Reddies have won every matchup during that span. ... The Savage Storm haven't beaten Henderson State since 2009 when they took a 54-38 victory. ... Quarterback Andrew Edwards is the reigning GAC Co-Offensive Player of the Week after he accounted for 307 yards of offense and four passing touchdowns in Henderson State's 41-13 win over East Central (Okla.) last week. The Bentonville native is 8-2 as a starter. ... Receiver Marquis Gray, who set team single-season records in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns caught in 2022, had 4 catches for 121 yards and 1 touchdown in SEOSU's loss at Southern Arkansas on Aug. 31. The Savage Storm turned the ball over three times and allowed five sacks. ... The fumble return for a touchdown by Paul Manning last week was the Reddies' first score of that nature since 2016. ... The next two games for SEOSU will be against teams from Oklahoma before it plays at Ouachita Baptist on Sept. 30.

NW OKLAHOMA STATE AT OUACHITA BAPTIST

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Cliff Harris Stadium, Arkadelphia

RADIO KARN-FM, 102.9 (Little Rock); KZNG AM, 1340, KZNG-FM 97.9/105.5 (Hot Springs); KTPB-FM, 98.1, Pine Bluff; KCXY-FM, 95.3, Camden; KNAS-FM, 105.5, Nashville; KHGG-FM, 103.5, Fort Smith, KESA-FM, 100.9, Eureka Springs; KILX-FM, 102.1, De Queen; KQOR-FM, 105.3, Mena

INTERNET obutigers.com

RECORDS NWOSU 0-1, 0-1; OBU 1-0, 1-0

COACHES Ronnie Jones (0-1 in his first season at NWOSU and 11-32 in fourth season overall); Todd Knight (144-99 in 24th season at OBU and 172-131-2 in 30th season overall)

SERIES OBU leads 11-3

LAST MEETING A 21-point second quarter help OBU open a big halftime lead en route to earning a 48-7 win on Oct. 1, 2022, at Alva, Okla.

NOTEWORTHY OBU ran its winning streak in season openers to 16 games last week when it blasted Southwestern Oklahoma State 38-14 at Weatherford, Okla. That win was also the Tigers' seventh straight over the Bulldogs. ... NWOSU is 3-20 over its past 23 games. The Rangers have been outscored 112-24 in two games against OBU during that frame. ... Receiver Keemontrae McKnight had 4 catches for 54 yards and 2 touchdowns in his first game with the Tigers since 2021. He missed last season because of injury and used a medical redshirt. ... The last time NWOSU beat OBU was in 1996 when it cruised to a 34-3 win. That was the Rangers' third victory in a row over the Tigers, but they haven't beaten OBU since. ... Quarterback Riley Harms set career highs in passing yards (283) and touchdown passes (4) last week. In 2022, he had 177 yards through the air and tossed two touchdowns against the Rangers. ... A victory by OBU, which is ranked No. 8 in this week's American Football Coaches Association Division II poll, could set up a key battle with unbeaten Southern Arkansas next week.

SOUTHERN NAZARENE AT ARKANSAS TECH

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Thone Stadium, Russellville

RADIO KCJC-FM, 102.3, Russellville

INTERNET arkansastechsports.com

RECORDS Southern Nazarene 0-1, 0-1; Arkansas Tech 0-1, 0-1

COACHES Dustin Hada (6-20 in fourth season at Southern Nazarene and overall); Kyle Shipp (12-22 in fourth season at Arkansas Tech and overall)

SERIES Arkansas Tech leads 8-1

LAST MEETING Arkansas Tech scored 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull out a 48-35 victory on Oct. 1, 2022, at Russellville.

NOTEWORTHY The only time Southern Nazarene has beaten Arkansas Tech was in 2019. The Crimson Storm scored 28 of the game's first 35 points and rolled 41-24 at Bethany, Okla. They've given up an average of 44.5 points in back-to-back losses to the Wonder Boys in two games since. ... Arkansas Tech used two quarterbacks in a 23-21 loss to Oklahoma Baptist last week. Hunter Loyd was 4 of 12 for 35 yards with 1 interception, while Taye Gatewood went 14 of 20 for 201 yards and 1 score. ... Southern Nazarene turned the ball over six times and fell into a huge 35-point hole in the first half during a 53-20 loss to Harding in its season opener. Quarterback Gage Porter completed 6 of 16 passes for 116 yards and 3 interceptions, but he did rush for 117 yards and 2 scores as well. ... The Wonder Boys will have another game at home next week against Henderson State. They'll head to Magnolia to take on Southern Arkansas the following week. ... Dustin Hada was the Crimson Storm's offensive coordinator for four years before becoming head coach in 2020.

OKLAHOMA BAPTIST AT HARDING

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE First Security Stadium, Searcy

RADIO KVHU-FM, 95.3, Searcy

INTERNET hardingsports.com

RECORDS Oklahoma Baptist 1-0, 1-0; Harding 1-0, 1-0

COACHES Chris Jensen (40-61 in 11th season at Oklahoma Baptist and overall); Paul Simmons (51-13 in sixth season at Harding and overall)

SERIES Harding leads 7-0

LAST MEETING Harding ran for nearly 300 yards in battling for a 38-23 victory on Oct. 1, 2022, in Searcy.

NOTEWORTHY Harding has never lost in seven meetings with Oklahoma Baptist. Six of those games have been decided by 15 points or more, with the closest game coming in 2015, which Harding won 20-19. ... Oklahoma Baptist defensive lineman Brett Karhu was named the Great American Conference Defensive Player of the Week after recording seven tackles, including three sacks, during 23-21 win over Arkansas Tech. ... Kicker Luke Watkins was picked as the league's special teams player of the week following a 3-for-3 outing on field goals. He also had three punts land inside the 20-yard line. ... There were only two teams (Harding, Colorado State-Pueblo) in the NCAA Division II that forced six turnovers or more in their season-openers. ... Quarterback Aidan Thompson had 197 yards passing with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions for Oklahoma Baptist last year against Harding. He also had a rushing score. ... The Bisons (Harding) have run for six touchdowns or more 34 times since 2010. ... The Bison (Oklahoma Baptist) have six rushing scores in their past five games combined.