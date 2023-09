CARLISLE 7, CROSS COUNTY 0

CHERRY VALLEY -- Kayleb Elliott's 10-yard touchdown rush was the only scoring play in Carlisle's (2-1) road win against Cross County (1-1).

Elliott finished the game with 57 yards on 17 carries.

On the defensive side, Gabe Boyle had 8 tackles and a fumble recovery, which he returned 40 yards.

Carlisle's Bentley Parker had an interception to end the game.