Church notes: Knights of Columbus host yard sale Aug. 12 in Siloam Springs

Benton County

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd, holds services at 8:30 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday school for all age children is at 9:45 a.m. in the lower level.

There are three adult Bible classes on Sunday at 9:45 a.m. Christianity 101 will be led by Pastor Hass in the library, Financial Peace University is in the chapel meeting room and Aging in Place, led by Chuck Merriman is in the fellowship hall.

The Lutheran Hour is broadcast every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on radio station KURM-FM (100.3) and KURM-AM (790).

GriefShare classes meet from 2 to 4 p.m. every Tuesday in the church library. Sonday Riders meet at 2 p.m. Sept. 10 in the front church parking lot. Quilters meet at 8:30 a.m. the second and fourth Wednesdays. Senior Choir meets at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13. The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open from 10 a.m. to noon every Friday.

Information: (479)855-1324 or bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church of Bentonville, 901 NE J St, Bentonville has worship in person and online each Sunday morning at 10:15 a.m. A new Bible study for adults begins this week, Sundays at 9:00am. Music rehearsals will kick off this Sunday, with choir at 8:45am and hand bells at 11:30am. Children's ministry is at 11:30am, and the youth group meets at 4pm. For more information, go to www.fpcbentonville.org. The FPC Food Pantry is open Saturdays from 9-11am to Benton County residents.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., holds services at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Sunday school is at 9 a.m. and fellowship time is at 10 a.m.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Washington County

Central United Methodist Church, 6 W Dickson Street, Fayetteville, AR. Worship services are available Sundays at 9 am and 11 am, viewable live on Facebook, YouTube, and centraltolife.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, holds services at 10:30 a.m. Online services, led by Rev. Dr. Susan Arnold, are available on YouTube and through the church's website. Breakfast Before Church Fellowship is held from 9:45 to 10:20 a.m. each Sunday of the summer in Fellowship Hall.

Church van pickup for Sunday services is available.

A nursery is offered for children 5 and younger during Sunday and other church services.

Sunday school classes will begin meeting again Sept. 10., starting with a Kickoff Pancake Breakfast beginning at 9:30 a.m. Choir rehearsals are 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Crandell Ringers hand bell choir will resume practices later in September.

In a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas, Hispanic GED classes, underwritten by Crowder College have started a new semester. They meet in the Rail Room for instruction on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m. Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's Parish Associate and Director of Ministerio a la Vecindad.

"Back to School Bingo" for all ages will be Sunday, September 10 at 5:00 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Following a light supper enjoy bingo with lots of fun and prizes!

FPC Springdale, in partnership with UAMS and The Schmieding Center, is hosting a Support Group for Caregivers of Dementia Patients. This month's meeting will be 1-2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14. Subsequent meetings will be the second Thursday of each month.

Samaritan Fridays, an outreach program that provides help for those in need in the community, are each week, 9:30 – 11 a.m. in the Narthex of the church.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

First United Presbyterian Church, 695 E. Calvin, Fayetteville, hosts Sunday services at 8:30 a.m. outside, weather permitting, and at 11:00 a.m. in the sanctuary. The 11:00 service is also live-streamed on YouTube. A nursery is available in Upper Knox 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be celebrated at each early service.

All Sunday School classes start at 9:30 a.m. Children's and youth classes from age 3 to grade 7 meet in Lower Knox. Grades 8-12 meet in Lower Witherspoon. Three adult classes/discussion groups are offered. The Present Word Bible Study, meets in Upper Calvin, and their fall study is "God's Law is Love." The Thoughtful Christians group meets in the church library and on Zoom and is beginning Love Is Stronger Than Death by Peter Kreeft. The Open Door Class, meets in Upper Witherspoon and is reading Help, Thanks, Wow (Three Essential Prayers) by Anne Lamott.

First Fellowship (seniors) will meet at the Butterfield Trail Village Lodge on Thursday, September 14 at 11:30 a.m.. After lunch, Rebecca Haden of Haden Interactive will speak on AI and Chat GPT, something we all want to know more about. Call to reserve lunch ($8) or just come for the program.

Co-pastors are Jan and Phil Butin.

Information: 442-4411, fupcfay.org, facebook.com/fupcfay.org

The Robinson Avenue Church of Christ, 1506 W. Robinson Ave invites you to attend three of our helping ministries:

DivorceCare: There will be sessions every Sunday afternoon from 3:00 to 4:30 pm starting on September 10, 2022. While amid hurts from divorce or separation, help is here. Come learn how to make progress. Sessions are all taught by a video seminar and group discussion. $20 donation is requested.

Divorce Journey for Teens (DJ4K): There will be sessions every Sunday afternoon from 3:00 to 4:30 pm starting on September 10, 2022. This ministry is designed to help Seventh to Twelfth Graders completely heal from the pain of divorce through a group workbook, activities, and discussion. $20 donation is requested.

DivorceCare For Kids (DC4K): There will be sessions every Sunday afternoon from 3:00 to 4:30 pm starting on September 10, 2022. This ministry is designed to help First to Sixth Graders completely heal from the pain of divorce through a Bible-based lesson. $20 donation is requested.

With advance notice, babysitting can be provided for infants and little children. Please call to register at the church office, 479-751-4887 or register online at https://rachurch.life/resources/.

Prayer Fellowship meets in the chapel Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. Bell Choir meets at 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and choir practice meets at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Ping Pong play is from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursdays in the Fellowship Hall.

