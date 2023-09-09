COLUMNIST: The ill effects of Tuberville’s abortion protest are overblown; the troops can handle it

Since February, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) has blocked all senior military promotions requiring Senate confirmation to protest the Pentagon's policy of allowing military personnel to travel to get abortions if the state they live in does not allow them.

Tuberville is enjoying his celebrity status as another "never back down" type of guy a little too much. And he is taking his superficial Republican anti-wokeism too far by inserting it into military affairs. Yet the predictions of catastrophic consequences for U.S. national security for Tuberville's likely symbolic protest are wildly overblown by some members of both parties.

The desired public implication that Tuberville's critics want to leave is that the giant American military service bureaucracies have ground to a halt with some senior leadership positions temporarily remaining unfilled, thus impeding the readiness to deal with any immediate armed contingencies that arise.

Yet my long experience working with the Department of Defense in one capacity or another is that the services adapt to run on autopilot quite successfully with acting senior officials for a time. In fact, they regularly do so when Senate confirmations are usually slow between transitioning presidential administrations.

Granted, new policy initiatives may be delayed without senior leadership positions filled in some services, but a catastrophic loss of military readiness is unlikely to occur.

In fact, despite public grousing about Tuberville, members of Congress should note the minor real-world effects of Tuberville's grandstanding, thus turning a superficial anti-woke protest into meaningful reforms of unwieldy military bureaucracies by examining whether some of the bloated numbers of senior officer positions could be pruned.

Since World War II, the ratio of flag officers--generals and admirals--to the enlisted ranks has ballooned to nearly the highest in modern military history. Republican congressional leaders are already on the right track in considering slimming down the number of flag officers in the services, currently more than 900.

In 1965, the year of the escalation of the Vietnam War, such generals and admirals were 0.048 percent of the total force; in 2018, the percentage climbed to 0.07 percent. During World War II, there was one general or admiral for every 6,000 troops; now, it is one flag officer for 1,400 troops.

The bloat goes below the flag officer level, with a ratio of one officer to 10 enlisted men during World War II soaring to one officer for every four enlisted men in 2022.

What would improve military readiness much more is to improve the speed of decision-making through the ranks in any emergency by whittling down the excessive layers of flag officers to more historical levels.

Ivan Eland is a senior fellow with the Independent Institute. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.