Retired teachers award scholarship

The Jefferson County Retired Teachers Association awarded Keiren Minter a $1,000 scholarship.

Minter, a recent graduate of Watson Chapel High School, is an incoming freshman at the University of Central Arkansas, according to a news release.

"Keiren has dreamed of becoming a teacher," according to the release. "He is determined to leave a positive mark in the lives of others, and what better way than to become a classroom teacher! Keiren has been a part of the Educators Rising program since 2020 and enjoys the program because it helps future educators like himself learn more about the teaching profession."

Some of his hobbies include fishing, cooking, volunteering, and teaching. Minter is also a volunteer at the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, where he has been cast in a number of productions.

Retired teachers' group to meet

The Jefferson County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 21 in the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave.

The guest speaker will be Tammy Gray, Arkansas Retired Teachers Association's communications director, according to the release.

Member reservations are required for the luncheon provided by Rice First Class Catering at $12 per person. Newly retired teachers and staff will be guests at the September luncheon meeting but must make a reservation by calling (870) 543-0127. Membership dues of $10 are payable at this meeting. Meetings last approximately one hour.

Members attending the meeting are asked to bring a jar of peanut butter to donate to Neighbor to Neighbor or the Salvation Army as part of JCRTA's 2023-2024 initiative of Networking ... in the Community.

The initiative was recently kicked off by JCRTA donating 500 sharpened pencils to the Pine Bluff, Watson Chapel, and White Hall school districts for students who need pencils to complete assignments.

Ivy Center to hold workshop

The Ivy Center for Education Inc. will present "Understanding Mathematics Workshop" from 6-7 p.m.

Tuesday at the Generator, 435 S. Main St. The presenter will be Karl Walker, graduate coordinator of Computer Science and Technology at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Seventh through 12th graders are encouraged to attend. Parents are also encouraged to join workshop, according to a news release.

Those who cannot attend in person may join on Zoom using ID: 856 8296 4187 and Passcode: 351061.

For details, send emails to Mattie Collins at mattie1908@gmail.com or Patricia Berry at pb867@gmail.com.

WC school board to meet

Watson Chapel School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the district office, 4100 Camden Road, according to a news release. Details: (870) 879-0220.