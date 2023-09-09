Crash leaves Imboden man, 70, dead

An Imboden man was killed Friday morning when he crashed into a semitrailer in Randolph County, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.

David Davis, 70, was rounding a left-hand curve on U.S. 62 around 5:45 a.m. in a 2004 Dodge Ram when he crashed into the trailer of a 2018 Mack truck that was turning onto the highway from Muddy Lane, according to the report.

The Randolph County coroner pronounced Davis dead at the scene, and no other injuries were reported.

A trooper investigating the collision reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.