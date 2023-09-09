Marriages

Rufus Penn, 56, and Shaundra Brown, 48, both of Little Rock.

David Adams, 70, of Little Rock and Shirley Todd, 62, of North Little Rock.

Charles Watts, 27, and Megan Cavano, 25, both of Ward.

Jake Norris, 29, and Sasha Johnson, 37, both of Sherwood.

Antonio Lewis, 44, and Sharahn Thompson, 41, both of North Little Rock.

Octavio Estrada, 23, and Diana Cumming, 22, both of Little Rock.

David Anderson, 60, and Deborah Bailey, 58, both of Cabot.

Ishaq Baagwala, 33, and Kenya Holloway, 30, both of Jacksonville.

Michael Ootsey, 45, of Sherwood and Anassia Nelson, 51, of Little Rock.

Antonio Long, 25, and Amaya Fife, 25, both of Conway.

Brance Sullivan, 26, of Taylorsville, Miss., and Halley Cain, 24, of Russellville.

Lauren Anderson, 26, of Rison and Toney Reed, 29, of Little Rock.

Donald Rose, 40, and Jessica Snow, 30, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-3098. Michelle Moon v. Leland Goston.

23-3104. Debra Kidd v. Perry Kidd.

23-3105. Lino Ouch v. Botny Heang.

23-3108. Glenda Richard v. Dustin Richard.

23-3111. Mark Summers v. Hau Ge.

23-3112. Heather Chapman-Henry v. Christopher Henry.

GRANTED

20-3048. Darial Greer v. Telia Greer.

22-4418. John Matthews v. Ruby Matthews.

23-586. Danielle Carella-Phillips v. Danny Phillips.

23-1282. Melissa O'Connor v. Peter O'Connor.

23-2138. Linda Key v. Frederick Key.

23-2475. Cyntheia Golatt v. Lee Golatt.

23-2634. Tyler Harmon v. Michala Harmon.