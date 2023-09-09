DEWITT 49, MONTICELLO 39

MONTICELLO -- DeWitt (3-0, 1-0 4A-8) held on to defeat Monticello (1-2, 0-1).

The game was tied at 7-7 at the end of the first quarter with touchdowns from Monticello's Evan Bealer and DeWitt's Justin Ross.

Travis London's touchdown gave DeWitt a 14-7 lead in the second quarter. Ja'quayviu Rhodes returned a kick for a touchdown for Monticello that tied the game at 14-14, but London scored again for DeWitt to give the Dragons a 21-14 lead before halftime.

The Dragons extended their lead in the third quarter with touchdowns by Ross, Korri Graham and Griffin Whitmore. Monticello's Tejon Tensley scored for the Billies in the third quarter.

Whitemore had another touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Dragons. The Billies fourth-quarter touchdowns were by Tensley, Rhodes and Bealer.