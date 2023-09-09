‘Fireplug’ Castleberry delivers for Jessieville during win

JESSIEVILLE -- Senior running back Sawyer Castleberry ran for 142 yards and scored three touchdowns to lead Class 3A Jessieville to a 47-0 victory over 2A Mount Ida on Friday night.

"He is a little fireplug," Jessieville Coach T.J. Burk said. "He is not the biggest guy in the world, but he plays with all the heart he has got. He is a special kid. We love him to death. He put his heart out there tonight, like he does every other night. He had a big game for us.

"Game plan coming in was to stay balanced. We had a little bit of the run game clicking, so feed the hot hand and [No.] 4 led the way. Feed the hot hand and let's go."

Castleberry ran for a 3-yard touchdown after a 27-yard pickup by junior Dalton Ellison on the first play of the drive. Jessieville took an early 7-0 lead with 7:47 left to play in the first quarter.

Mount Ida then drove to Jessieville's 4 but turned the ball over on downs.

Jessieville traveled 96 yards for the touchdown behind the running of Castleberry. who gouged Mount Ida for gains of 10, 20 and 37 yards.

"We did not have a whole lot of mistakes," Burk said. "There were a few mental errors on penalties, but other than that we protected the football, moved it down the field and then we played assignment football on defense. I am proud of the mistakes that were fixed."

Mount Ida turned the ball over six times in the game.

"We had 12 turnovers in the first two games," Mount Ida Coach Mike White said. "I know we are young. We are starting 10 sophomores. We can start there."

Ellison bobbled the snap but scrambled for an 18-yard touchdown just before the end of the first half. Jessieville's lead was 28-0.

Trailing 28-0 late in the first half, Mount Ida fumbled the snap at its 21 and Jessieville recovered. Castleberry ran into the end zone untouched for another score, making 34-0 with 18 seconds left in the first half.

"When you play defense the whole game," White said, "bad things are going to happen."

"Mike is a great coach," Burk said. "He is a legend, a lot of respect for him, the program and what they do. It is special anytime you can win, especially on our home field. ... They will be in the right spot when playoff time comes around."

The halftime score was 34-0. Turnovers plagued Mount Ida on the gridiron.

On the first play of the third quarter, Castleberry added a 70-yard touchdown run.

"We had a lot of mistakes in Week 1 that we really needed to fix coming in," Burk said. "I thought we started a little bit flat, then we picked it up and played a lot better down the stretch."

Jessieville held Mount Ida to 123 yards of total offense in the game.