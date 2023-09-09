Five people arrested in Northwest Arkansas on various charges

Arrests

Benton County Sheriff's Office

Travis Hornback, 27, of 20912 Three Mile St. in Siloam Springs, was arrested Thursday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Hornback was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Michael Taylor, 32, of 62 Joy St. in Neosho, Mo., was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on family or household member. Taylor was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Kayden Williamson, 21, of 603 N. Jumper Lane in Fort Smith, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Williamson was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

Lukus Pennington, 30, of Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Pennington was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Savannah Youngblood, 28, of 2748 N. Arroyo Ave. in West Fork, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Youngblood was being held Friday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.