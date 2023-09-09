Gallen tosses 3-hitter as Arizona blanks Chicago

CHICAGO -- Zac Gallen pitched a three-hitter for his second career complete game, helping the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Chicago Cubs 1-0 on Friday for their third consecutive win.

Rookie Corbin Carroll accounted for the game's only run with a two-out RBI single in the eighth inning against Mark Leiter Jr. Seiya Suzuki nearly made a terrific catch in right field, but the ball hit the grass in front of his glove and the out call by first base umpire Stu Scheurwater was overturned in a video review.

"That's a good team. We ran into a tough situation today," Cubs starter Jameson Taillon said. "September baseball is meant to be close games and every inch matters."

Arizona (74-68) won for the fourth time in five games and moved within two games of Chicago for the No. 2 spot in the NL wild-card standings.

Gallen (15-7) struck out nine and walked one after he dropped his previous two outings. Making his 111th career start, he got a celebratory dousing from Carroll and other teammates as he left the field.

"I've been grinding the last couple of weeks," Gallen said. "This a team we're tracking behind. I'm just trying to go out there and do my job and put a stamp on it."

Pitching coach Brent Strom said the Friday's damp, mid-60s weather played a part.

"The environment helped," he said on a day neither team had much success reaching the warning track. "This was a great pitchers' day today. He was able to challenge people and force the issue."

It was Gallen's first complete game since he threw a one-hitter in a 5-0 victory over Atlanta in a seven-inning doubleheader opener on April 25, 2021; Madison Bumgarner then threw a seven-inning no-hitter in the second game.

Gallen's complete game was the 30th in the major leagues this season, six shy of last year's total.

BRAVES 8, PIRATES 2 Ronald Acuna Jr. homered for the seventh time in 11 games, Eddie Rosario went deep and drove in three runs and Atlanta beat Pittsburgh.

CARDINALS 9, REDS 4 Willson Contreras hit a three-run, first-inning home run, Luken Baker added a three-run double and St. Louis beat Cincinnati.

MARLINS 3, PHILLIES 2 Jacob Stallings hit a two-run home run, Jesus Sanchez also went deep as Miami beat Philadelphia.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS 6, RANGERS 3 Shea Langeliers hit a two-run home run and Esteury Ruiz homered and also drove in two runs as Oakland defeated Texas.

BLUE JAYS 5, ROYALS 4 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh, Bo Bichette had two hits and two RBI in his return from injury and Toronto held on to beat Kansas City.

ORIOLES 11, RED SOX 2 Kyle Bradish (11-6) struck out nine batters in six strong innings, Adley Rutschman homered and drove in three runs, and Baltimore beat Boston.

RAYS 7, MARINERS 4 Rene Pinto and Harold Ramirez hit two-run home runs in the seventh inning, and Tampa Bay rallied to beat Seattle.

WHITE SOX 6, TIGERS 0 Mike Clevinger (7-7) combined with two relievers on a three-hitter, Luis Robert Jr. broke up rookie Reese Olson's no-hit bid to spark a go-ahead, two-run seventh inning and Chicago beat Detroit.

INTERLEAGUE

BREWERS 8, YANKEES 2 William Contreras hit a go-ahead single in a three-run seventh inning, and Milwaukee overcame rookie Jasson Dominguez's fourth home run to drop New York back below .500.

PADRES 11, ASTROS 2 Trent Grisham hit a three-run home run and finished with four RBI as San Diego defeated Houston.

TWINS 5, METS 2 Carlos Correa homered and Royce Lewis drove in runs with doubles in first and seventh innings as Minnesota defeated New York.





Friday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Arizona 1, Chicago Cubs 0

St. Louis 9, Cincinnati 4

Miami 3, Philadelphia 2

Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 2

LA Dodgers at Washington, (n)

Colorado at San Francisco, (n)

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 4

Toronto 5, Kansas City 4

Baltimore 11, Boston 2

Oakland 6, Texas 3

Cleveland at LA Angels, (n)

INTERLEAGUE

Milwaukee 8, NY Yankees 2

Minnesota 5, NY Mets 2

San Diego 11, Houston 2





Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno, left, and left fielder Corbin Carroll, right, celebrate after a win over the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)



Arizona Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas, second from left, and Corbin Carroll (7) douse starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) as sideline reporter Sara Merrifield, left, reacts after the team's win over the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)



Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno, left, and starting pitcher Zac Gallen, right, celebrate after Galen's complete game shutout of the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)



Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll reacts toward teammates after his flyout was overturned after video review to an RBI single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)



Arizona Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is greeted in the dugout after a flyout by Corbin Carroll was overturned after video review to an RBI single during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

