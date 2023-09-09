Gallen tosses 3-hitter as Arizona blanks Chicago

CHICAGO -- Zac Gallen pitched a three-hitter for his second career complete game, helping the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Chicago Cubs 1-0 on Friday for their third consecutive win.
Rookie Corbin Carroll accounted for the game's only run with a two-out RBI single in the eighth inning against Mark Leiter Jr. Seiya Suzuki nearly made a terrific catch in right field, but the ball hit the grass in front of his glove and the out call by first base umpire Stu Scheurwater was overturned in a video review.
"That's a good team. We ran into a tough situation today," Cubs starter Jameson Taillon said. "September baseball is meant to be close games and every inch matters."
Arizona (74-68) won for the fourth time in five games and moved within two games of Chicago for the No. 2 spot in the NL wild-card standings.
Gallen (15-7) struck out nine and walked one after he dropped his previous two outings. Making his 111th career start, he got a celebratory dousing from Carroll and other teammates as he left the field.
"I've been grinding the last couple of weeks," Gallen said. "This a team we're tracking behind. I'm just trying to go out there and do my job and put a stamp on it."
Pitching coach Brent Strom said the Friday's damp, mid-60s weather played a part.
"The environment helped," he said on a day neither team had much success reaching the warning track. "This was a great pitchers' day today. He was able to challenge people and force the issue."
It was Gallen's first complete game since he threw a one-hitter in a 5-0 victory over Atlanta in a seven-inning doubleheader opener on April 25, 2021; Madison Bumgarner then threw a seven-inning no-hitter in the second game.
Gallen's complete game was the 30th in the major leagues this season, six shy of last year's total.
BRAVES 8, PIRATES 2 Ronald Acuna Jr. homered for the seventh time in 11 games, Eddie Rosario went deep and drove in three runs and Atlanta beat Pittsburgh.
CARDINALS 9, REDS 4 Willson Contreras hit a three-run, first-inning home run, Luken Baker added a three-run double and St. Louis beat Cincinnati.
MARLINS 3, PHILLIES 2 Jacob Stallings hit a two-run home run, Jesus Sanchez also went deep as Miami beat Philadelphia.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
ATHLETICS 6, RANGERS 3 Shea Langeliers hit a two-run home run and Esteury Ruiz homered and also drove in two runs as Oakland defeated Texas.
BLUE JAYS 5, ROYALS 4 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh, Bo Bichette had two hits and two RBI in his return from injury and Toronto held on to beat Kansas City.
ORIOLES 11, RED SOX 2 Kyle Bradish (11-6) struck out nine batters in six strong innings, Adley Rutschman homered and drove in three runs, and Baltimore beat Boston.
RAYS 7, MARINERS 4 Rene Pinto and Harold Ramirez hit two-run home runs in the seventh inning, and Tampa Bay rallied to beat Seattle.
WHITE SOX 6, TIGERS 0 Mike Clevinger (7-7) combined with two relievers on a three-hitter, Luis Robert Jr. broke up rookie Reese Olson's no-hit bid to spark a go-ahead, two-run seventh inning and Chicago beat Detroit.
INTERLEAGUE
BREWERS 8, YANKEES 2 William Contreras hit a go-ahead single in a three-run seventh inning, and Milwaukee overcame rookie Jasson Dominguez's fourth home run to drop New York back below .500.
PADRES 11, ASTROS 2 Trent Grisham hit a three-run home run and finished with four RBI as San Diego defeated Houston.
TWINS 5, METS 2 Carlos Correa homered and Royce Lewis drove in runs with doubles in first and seventh innings as Minnesota defeated New York.
Friday’s games
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Arizona 1, Chicago Cubs 0
St. Louis 9, Cincinnati 4
Miami 3, Philadelphia 2
Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 2
LA Dodgers at Washington, (n)
Colorado at San Francisco, (n)
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 4
Toronto 5, Kansas City 4
Baltimore 11, Boston 2
Oakland 6, Texas 3
Cleveland at LA Angels, (n)
INTERLEAGUE
Milwaukee 8, NY Yankees 2
Minnesota 5, NY Mets 2
San Diego 11, Houston 2