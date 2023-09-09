Gray, defense power Patriots in thrashing of Wildcats

EL DORADO -- Marion senior quarterback Ashton Gray rushed for 147 yards and 3 touchdowns and the Patriots defense pitched a second-half shutout to beat El Dorado on the road for the first time 50-13 on Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

Marion (2-0, 1-0 5A-East) had 5 sacks against El Dorado (1-1, 0-1) and forced four turnovers on downs.

The Patriots started the scoring after Victor Turner recovered a fumble at the Wildcats' 22 and Gray helped cash it in with a 1-yard touchdown run for a 6-0 lead that became 8-0 when Gray hit Cam Garrett for a 2-point conversion.

Gray pushed the Patriots' lead to 16-0 on Marion's ensuing drive when he covered the last 20 yards on a designed run.

El Dorado got on the board with 5:38 left in the second quarter with a 22-yard field goal, and when LaMarion Clemmons returned a Marion fumble three plays later for a score, the Wildcats were within 16-10 with 4:38 left in the first half.

Marion embarked on an eight-play, 84-yard drive late in the first half, culminating with a 3-yard touchdown run by Jalen Smith with 48 seconds left in the half and Marion led 22-10 at the break.

El Dorado trimmed the lead to 22-13 with a 27-yard field goal on the first drive of the third quarter. But Marion struck back by driving 63 yards in nine plays and the Pats scored when Smith bowled over from 4 yards out for a 30-13 bulge. Then Gray outran the Wildcats' defense for a 58-yard touchdown run with 1:37 left in the third quarter, giving Marion a 36-13 lead.

Smith scored on a 14-yard run on the second play of the fourth quarter and Marion initiated the running clock when Gray hit Mitrell Lewis with a 20-yard touchdown pass with 8:06 left in the game.