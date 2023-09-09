GREENWOOD 55, MOUNTAIN HOME 7

MOUNTAIN HOME -- Greenwood (3-0, 1-0 6A-West) gave Mountain Home (2-1, 0-1) its first loss of the season at Bomber Stadium.

The Bulldogs took a 21-0 lead in the first quarter. Brayden Davis scored first on a 2-yard touchdown run. Kane Archer followed with two touchdown passes to LJ Robins.

In the second quarter, Greenwood's Bodey Steinfeldt scored three touchdowns in the 2nd quarter, and Caden Nelms had two interceptions on defense.

Mountain Home's only touchdown came in the second quarter with Cade Yates' touchdown pass to Jett Hanaford.

Steinfeldt had two touchdowns in the second half for the Bulldogs. Davis, Isaiah Arrington and Wesley Raggio also had touchdowns for Greenwood in the final two quarters.