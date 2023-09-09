HARRISON 55, BATESVILLE 10

HARRISON -- Braden Long scored four touchdowns as Harrison (2-1) earned a home victory against Batesville (0-3).

Mason Ketterman, Tag Dlidewell and Long scored in the first quarter for the Goblins. Long had two touchdowns in the second quarter and Eli McNutt added another score in the quarter.

Long scored his fourth touchdown of the game in the third quarter. Jaxon Ramsey also scored in the third quarter for Harrison.

For the Pioneers, Jaiden Henderson returned a kick 80 yards for a touchdown and Jackson Elam kicked a 23-yard field goal, with both scoring plays coming in the fourth quarter.