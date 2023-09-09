High school football scores

Friday's games

6A-East

Benton 48, Sylvan Hills 7

Little Rock Catholic 30, Greene Co. Tech 0

Marion 50, El Dorado 13

Searcy 49, Sheridan 40

West Memphis 48, Jacksonville 7

6A-West

Greenbrier 50, Siloam Springs 21

Greenwood 55, Mountain Home 7

Pulaski Academy 48, Russellville 20

5A-Central

Mills 41, Beebe 8

Morrilton 27, Vilonia 21

Pine Bluff 60, Watson Chapel 8

White Hall 42, Maumelle 21

4A-4

Central Arkansas Christian 50, Bauxite 45

Clinton 48, Little Rock Hall 23

Lamar 41, Dover 12

Pottsville 28, Benton Harmony Grove 21

4A-7

Crossett 35, Star City 28

DeWitt 49, Monticello 39

Dumas 35, Helena-West Helena 8

McGehee 29, Hamburg 28

Nonconference

Alma 35, Pryor, Okla. 0

Barton 53, Marianna 14

Bearden 14, Lafayette County 12

Bentonville West 64, Little Rock Central 0

Bismarck 41, Poyen 8

Bigelow 32, Perryville 9

Brookland 20, Pocahontas 8

Camden Fairview 30, Booneville 22

Carlisle 7, Cross County 0

Conway 49, Springdale 0

Conway Christian 20, Atkins 0

Dardanelle 35, Rison 20

Des Arc 26, Bald Knob 12

Desoto (Miss.) Central 29, Jonesboro 13

Dierks 30, Gurdon 25

Elkins 51, Clarksville 10

Fayetteville 56, Fort Smith Northside 0

Forrest City 30, Lonoke 16

Fort Smith Southside 35, Wynne 7

Fouke 47, Waldron 0

Gentry 63, Quitman 40

Gosnell 28, Osceola 6

Greenland 14, Berryville 7

Hackett 28, Panama, Okla. 16

Hampton at Foreman, ppd.

Harrison 55, Batesville 10

Haynesville, La. 21, Camden Harmony Grove 20

Hazen 34, Clarendon 20

Hector 24, McCrory 20

Highland 20, Piggott 12

Hope 14, Ashdown 12

Hoxie 19, Paragould 18

Jessieville 47, Mount Ida 0

Junction City 41, Lake Village 14

Lavaca 38, Horatio 7

Lincoln 39, Mena 28

Little Rock Parkview 28, Bryant 27

Little Rock Southwest 48, Rogers Heritage 6

Magazine 32, Danville 20

Magnet Cove 76, Baptist Prep 7

Malvern 35, Hot Springs Lakeside 34

Marked Tree at Jackson (Tenn.) Central, (n)

Melbourne 24, Cave City 17

Mineral Springs 42, Smackover 0

Mountainburg 17, Cedarville 8

Murfreesboro 48, Episcopal Collegiate 7

Nashville 49, De Queen 0

Nettleton 43, Blytheville 40

Ozark 28, Charleston 7

Palestine-Wheatley 22, Harrisburg 16

Paris 34 ,West Fork 21

Pea Ridge 46, Huntsville 8

Prairie Grove 44, Gravette 22

Prescott 17, Fordyce 0

Rogers 38, Farmington 3

Salem 38, Riverview 12

Shiloh Christian 67, Tulsa Victory Christian 22

Southside Batesville 49, Heber Springs 10

Stuttgart 33, Newport 14

Texarkana 36, Arkadelphia 14

Trumann 27, Manila 0

Two Rivers at Johnson Co. Westside, (n)

Valley View 47, Rivercrest 25

Walnut Ridge 34, East Poinsett County 30

8-Man

Augusta 66, Rose Bud 58

Corning 32, Cutter-Morning Star 22

Dermott 40, Cedar Ridge 8

Izard County 60, Marshall 14

Mountain View 36, Subiaco Academy 20

Rector 46, Mountain Pine 22

Spring Hill 22, Parkers Chapel 16

Strong 14, Bastrop (La.) Prairie View 0

Woodlawn 44, Midland 14

Thursday's game

6A-West

Little Rock Christian 42, Lake Hamilton 14