High school football scores

Friday's games
6A-East
Benton 48, Sylvan Hills 7
Little Rock Catholic 30, Greene Co. Tech 0
Marion 50, El Dorado 13
Searcy 49, Sheridan 40
West Memphis 48, Jacksonville 7
6A-West
Greenbrier 50, Siloam Springs 21
Greenwood 55, Mountain Home 7
Pulaski Academy 48, Russellville 20
5A-Central
Mills 41, Beebe 8
Morrilton 27, Vilonia 21
Pine Bluff 60, Watson Chapel 8
White Hall 42, Maumelle 21
4A-4
Central Arkansas Christian 50, Bauxite 45
Clinton 48, Little Rock Hall 23
Lamar 41, Dover 12
Pottsville 28, Benton Harmony Grove 21
4A-7
Crossett 35, Star City 28
DeWitt 49, Monticello 39
Dumas 35, Helena-West Helena 8
McGehee 29, Hamburg 28
Nonconference
Alma 35, Pryor, Okla. 0
Barton 53, Marianna 14
Bearden 14, Lafayette County 12
Bentonville West 64, Little Rock Central 0
Bismarck 41, Poyen 8
Bigelow 32, Perryville 9
Brookland 20, Pocahontas 8
Camden Fairview 30, Booneville 22
Carlisle 7, Cross County 0
Conway 49, Springdale 0
Conway Christian 20, Atkins 0
Dardanelle 35, Rison 20
Des Arc 26, Bald Knob 12
Desoto (Miss.) Central 29, Jonesboro 13
Dierks 30, Gurdon 25
Elkins 51, Clarksville 10
Fayetteville 56, Fort Smith Northside 0
Forrest City 30, Lonoke 16
Fort Smith Southside 35, Wynne 7
Fouke 47, Waldron 0
Gentry 63, Quitman 40
Gosnell 28, Osceola 6
Greenland 14, Berryville 7
Hackett 28, Panama, Okla. 16
Hampton at Foreman, ppd.
Harrison 55, Batesville 10
Haynesville, La. 21, Camden Harmony Grove 20
Hazen 34, Clarendon 20
Hector 24, McCrory 20
Highland 20, Piggott 12
Hope 14, Ashdown 12
Hoxie 19, Paragould 18
Jessieville 47, Mount Ida 0
Junction City 41, Lake Village 14
Lavaca 38, Horatio 7
Lincoln 39, Mena 28
Little Rock Parkview 28, Bryant 27
Little Rock Southwest 48, Rogers Heritage 6
Magazine 32, Danville 20
Magnet Cove 76, Baptist Prep 7
Malvern 35, Hot Springs Lakeside 34
Marked Tree at Jackson (Tenn.) Central, (n)
Melbourne 24, Cave City 17
Mineral Springs 42, Smackover 0
Mountainburg 17, Cedarville 8
Murfreesboro 48, Episcopal Collegiate 7
Nashville 49, De Queen 0
Nettleton 43, Blytheville 40
Ozark 28, Charleston 7
Palestine-Wheatley 22, Harrisburg 16
Paris 34 ,West Fork 21
Pea Ridge 46, Huntsville 8
Prairie Grove 44, Gravette 22
Prescott 17, Fordyce 0
Rogers 38, Farmington 3
Salem 38, Riverview 12
Shiloh Christian 67, Tulsa Victory Christian 22
Southside Batesville 49, Heber Springs 10
Stuttgart 33, Newport 14
Texarkana 36, Arkadelphia 14
Trumann 27, Manila 0
Two Rivers at Johnson Co. Westside, (n)
Valley View 47, Rivercrest 25
Walnut Ridge 34, East Poinsett County 30
8-Man
Augusta 66, Rose Bud 58
Corning 32, Cutter-Morning Star 22
Dermott 40, Cedar Ridge 8
Izard County 60, Marshall 14
Mountain View 36, Subiaco Academy 20
Rector 46, Mountain Pine 22
Spring Hill 22, Parkers Chapel 16
Strong 14, Bastrop (La.) Prairie View 0
Woodlawn 44, Midland 14
Thursday's game
6A-West
Little Rock Christian 42, Lake Hamilton 14