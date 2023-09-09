Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Holcomb leads rout of Wildcats

by Tanner Spearman | Today at 2:46 a.m.
Pine Bluff defender Leon Williams (left) puts pressure on Watson Chapel quarterback Malachi Rayford during Friday night’s game at Jordan Stadium in Pine Bluff. The Zebras won 60-8. (Special to the Pine Bluff Commercial/William Harvey)

Pine Bluff High School left no doubt Friday night.

The Zebras defeated crosstown rival Watson Chapel 60-8 at home in each team's conference opener.

Pine Bluff (2-1 overall, 1-0 5A Central) quarterback Landon Holcomb completed 13 of 21 passes for 190 yards and four touchdowns.

Watson Chapel (0-3, 0-1) running back Omarrion Hunter rushed for 58 yards and scored the Wildcats' lone touchdown.

Pine Bluff quickly took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter after two touchdown passes from Holcomb. Watson Chapel answered quickly when Hunter returned the second kickoff for a touchdown. McErvin Bagby ran in the two-point conversion, cutting the Zebras' lead to 14-8.

The Pine Bluff defense added a pair of touchdowns early in the second quarter. First, Jonathan Goins picked up a fumble near the sideline and returned it 48 yards for a score. Austin Dendy then intercepted a pass 30 seconds later and cruised to the end zone, making Pine Bluff's lead 27-8 after a bad snap on the extra point.

The rest of the first half was choppy with both offenses struggling. The next four drives resulted in turnovers on downs, and the 27-8 score held at halftime.

Then Pine Bluff found its groove again in the second half and scored a touchdown on every possession. Holcomb threw two more touchdown passes after Marquez Brentley scored on a 3-yard run.

The backups played for Pine Bluff in the fourth quarter with a running clock. Davonte Wallace scored on a 34-yard quarterback keeper and Braylon Morton scored on a 16-yard run as the final seconds ticked off.

  photo  Watson Chapel's Omarrion Hunter speeds away from a pack of Pine Bluff defenders in high school action on Friday night. (Special to The Commercial/William Harvey)
  

Print Headline: Holcomb leads rout of Wildcats

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT