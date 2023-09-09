Happy birthday. Stage curtains open on your debut and you're totally in charge of this romantic comedy. More highlights: You'll be a part of an intriguing correspondence. You'll join more than one family and bridge social gaps with your comprehensive knowledge of different cultures.

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Those with low self-esteem will project insecurities on those close to them. Don't waste time where red flags like this are flying and you'll have a chance to connect with people of stellar character who trigger green flags.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Suspect those who try to convince you "that was then, this is now." History repeats. "Now" is, at the least, the culmination of all the "thens." Trust the unapologetic who stand by their "now" actions.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21). You give a top performance when competing. This could cause problems among friends who don't want to compete. Seek imaginary and historic opponents. Ghosts will prove worthy competitors.

CANCER (June 22-July 22). Sometimes it's like you're handling stress with James Bond smoothness, even though the fate of your world seems to be hanging in the balance. Be sure to take time for leisure like Bond does too.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22). You don't always stop just because you feel tired because you know you have a backup system. When it's important enough, you can push through, and new reserves of energy kick in.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22). A lot of simple improvements don't happen because no one thinks to make them happen. You're awake to the opportunity. Because you are willing to think through even the most automatic and habitual of transactions, you'll move things in a better, brighter direction.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23). Motivation is like skin care: It doesn't last and requires a daily application. Use pep talks, establish habits, deadlines, accountability partners, rewards ... whatever you can think of to keep your plans moving along.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). Those around you sense that you put relationships before short-term gain or loss. You make sure people get their needs met to the fullest extent of your ability and resources.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Before you defer to giving the usual tokens of appreciation, consider that taking the time to understand a person's way of thinking is an act of love that goes beyond anything that could be bought.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Embrace the spirit of exploration. Your open-mindedness will lead you to unexpected encounters. Stimulating conversations expand your mind and challenge your assumptions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). If their version of fun isn't yours, don't join in as if it's the only game in town. Being proactive about your leisure could mean changing things up and meeting new people. What were you doing the last time you had a blast?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20). You don't need anyone's approval to proceed, but you might want to share what you're up to anyway. The more support you get the better. When people feel they have been in on your plans from the start, future rewards will be wonderful for many.