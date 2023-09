HOXIE 19, PARAGOULD 18

HOXIE -- Hoxie (2-0), propelled by three total touchdowns from quarterback Kayden Glenn, including a 41 yard rushing touchdown, held on to beat Paragould (1-2).

Paragould's Cole Chipman had a 61-yard touchdown in the first quarter to open the scoring for the Rams. They would score two more rushing touchdowns, a 45-yard run by Zander Hinkle and a 5-yard run by Mikey Pekrul.

Glenn had two touchdowns on the ground and a 15-yard passing touchdown to Camden Brooks.