Reza Ray Baluchi, a Florida man trying to cross the Atlantic Ocean in a human-sized hamster wheel of “wiring and buoys,” is facing federal charges after the U.S. Coast Guard said it took five days to bring him ashore while he threatened to harm himself with a knife and a bomb.

Sheila Dixon says she hopes people realize her love for Baltimore outweighs her past mistakes as she announces her candidacy for mayor 13 years after resigning over her personal use of gift cards that had been donated to the city for low-income residents.

Chanetto Rivers is getting $75,000 in her lawsuit against New York City’s child-welfare agency for its removal of her newborn son as a result of her having legally smoked marijuana at a family cook-out hours before giving birth.

Sanna Marin, Finland’s former prime minister who led the nation through the pandemic and whose after-hours partying put her in the spotlight as one of the world’s youngest leaders at 37, says she’s leaving politics to become a London nonprofit’s international policy adviser.

Charles Robert Smith faces a May trial date on murder and hate-crime charges over the slayings of three Hispanic men — including a father and son — in a dispute over parking during an Annapolis, Md., neighborhood birthday party.

Morgan Jacobsen of Montana’s Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks says the same grizzly bear that killed a hiker in Yellowstone National Park in July and injured someone else 3 years ago has been euthanized after it broke into a home with its cub in search of food.

Diane Stuchbury told a Scottish court, as Britain’s Network Rail pleaded guilty to safety failures, that her husband, Christopher, had one last trip to go before retirement when he died on their wedding anniversary in a 2020 derailment.

Mirella Ganoza, an archaeologist, says it’s interesting what things still turn up in the busy city of Lima, Peru, after the latest discovery of 1,000-year-old mummy — one with a head of well-preserved brown hair and an intact jaw.

Erlend Bore, dabbling with a metal detector on a Norwegian island after his doctor told him to get a hobby, found what he thought were foil-wrapped chocolate coins that turned out to be nine pendants, three rings and 10 gold pearls from the sixth century.