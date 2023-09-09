Inflation disrupts offshore wind projects

The U.S. offshore wind industry, banking on a big assist from the Inflation Reduction Act, has found itself face-to-face with a hurdle that's been right there in the name all along: inflation.

In fact, the law might even be making it worse.

More than 10 gigawatts of offshore wind projects along the U.S. East Coast -- the equivalent of roughly 10 nuclear power reactors -- are at serious risk as higher costs force developers to re-crunch the numbers for proposals originally modeled years ago, before a run-up in interest rates and material costs. Orsted, the Danish wind giant, said this week it's prepared to walk away from projects unless it gets even more government aid. Other developers are already paying tens of millions in penalties to exit contracts they say no longer make financial sense.

"It's pretty evident that inflationary pressures have blunted the impact" of the Inflation Reduction Act, said Josh Price, a director with Capstone, a Washington-based research group. "It wasn't a silver bullet."

Orsted's warnings are the most concrete example yet of the limits of the Inflation Reduction Act, which was noted as a key driver for America's nascent offshore wind industry. While the law provides at least $370 billion in grants, tax credits and other incentives for climate and clean energy projects, that's proving no match for rising inflation and borrowing costs. And by dangling higher incentives for companies sourcing U.S.-made parts, it's fueling demand before the domestic supply chain catches up, driving prices higher still.

"The irony here is that the Inflation Reduction Act probably has had some part in stoking inflation for some of the green goods that it intends to encourage," said Kevin Book, managing director at ClearView Energy Partners. The Inflation Reduction Act is already spurring construction of new U.S. factories to manufacture critical clean-energy gear, but that's lagging behind renewable project development, exacerbating the issue in the short term. "It takes a long time to stand up a factory. It takes a long time to replace a foreign-sourced supply chain."

Offshore wind developers are confronting rising costs for everything from financing for the multibillion-dollar projects to the towers, turbines and foundations needed to support them. Just two years ago, they were making plans -- and inking power purchase agreements -- based on a projected cost of $77 per megawatt hour, according to BloombergNEF. Now, it's $114.

John Podesta, a top Biden climate adviser, stressed these are the expected challenges of building out an all-new industry.

"We think that the economics will work out but obviously the first projects are the most challenging, because anytime you're trying to build a new industry, you have to build" a supply chain, he said at a Climate Power roundtable in Washington on Thursday, noting that he'd just spoken with Orsted's North American chief. "We're still very optimistic that with the support of the Inflation Reduction Act, offshore wind has a very strong future."

"Inflation and supply chain constraints have caused unprecedented disruption that developers could not have foreseen," Lauren Shane, a spokeswoman for Equinor Renewables America, said by email Thursday. "While we have worked to manage these issues, given the unique moment in our global economy, this is an industry-wide issue that cannot be overcome at the project level."

Information for this article was contributed by Todd Gillespie of Bloomberg News.