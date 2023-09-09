John Brown University listed as top university in the state in Wall Street Journal rankings

SILOAM SPRINGS -- John Brown University was ranked best in the state in The Wall Street Journal's 2024 Best Colleges in the U.S. list.

"We value the Wall Street Journal rankings above others because it focuses on how a university changes a student's life and future by keeping costs low and graduation rates and graduates' salaries high," John Brown President Chip Pollard said in a news release.

He said the ranking recognizes the economic value of John Brown's rigorous, Christ-centered education.

"JBU also measures our results by how students grow emotionally, relationally and spiritually while at JBU, results that are harder to capture in a ranking but are as, if not more important, to a student's education," Pollard said.

It's the third time in the last four Wall Street Journal rankings John Brown University has topped the list, according to the news release.

John Brown was ranked highest of the schools in Arkansas in 2020 and 2022 and ranked second in 2021, according to the news release. The Wall Street Journal didn't create a Best Colleges list for 2023.

The newspaper and research partners College Pulse and Statista shifted the methodology this year to emphasize student outcomes such as graduation rates, graduate salaries and the net price of attendance to help determine the value of a school's education, according to the news release.

The rankings were based on three factors: student outcomes (70% of the score), the learning environment (20%) and diversity (10%), according to the release.

To analyze the learning environment, College Pulse surveyed students and recent alumni to ask about the quality of learning opportunities, career preparation, satisfaction with facilities and overall recommendation score. The diversity score combined metrics on racial, ethnic and socioeconomic backgrounds and disability status of students and faculty along with student experiences garnered from the survey.

Overall, John Brown ranked 188th out of the 400 schools in the U.S. that appeared on the list. Two other Arkansas schools were listed: the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville (No. 295) and Harding University (No. 380), according to the release.

Julie Gumm, a spokeswoman for John Brown, said the Journal doesn't break its rankings into categories like U.S. News & World Report does and just ranks 400 schools in the country.

"Rankings like these are a wonderful validation of the commitment and dedication of JBU's faculty and staff in making a lasting impact on the students who choose JBU," Gumm said.