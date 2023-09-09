Knight, OBU see room for improvement

Ouachita Baptist University wasn't spotless against Southwestern Oklahoma State a week ago, and there are no guarantees that it will put on a pristine performance today against Northwestern Oklahoma State.

Nevertheless, it's always been about trusting the process for OBU, where game-by-game improvement is paramount. It'd be even better if the end result was squarely in the Tigers' favor, too, by the time the final horn sounds.

"There's always room for us to get better," OBU Coach Todd Knight said. "There were some things that we did in that game [against Southwestern Oklahoma State] that weren't very good. And the guys know that those are things you've got to clean up pretty fast, or you're going to be in trouble."

Trouble is something OBU (1-0, 1-0 Great American Conference) hopes to avoid when they host the Rangers today at Cliff Harris Stadium in Arkadelphia.

The Tigers, ranked No. 8 in NCAA Division II, didn't encounter many glaring issues during the opening week when they dismantled SWOSU 38-14. OBU dominated nearly every major statistical category against the Bulldogs and never appeared to be in danger of losing a season opener for the first time since 2006. But Knight identified several areas that he said have to be shored up.

"Our special teams production was really pretty bad," he said. "Our run game, we've got to improve there. Defensively, we ran to the ball well, but again, you've got to be able to force turnovers, and we didn't. So there's a lot to work on."

Those kinks were addressed during this week's practice in preparation for a Rangers team that hasn't won a game in 11 months.

NWOSU (0-1, 0-1) has lost six straight since beating the University of Arkansas at Monticello 26-23 on Oct. 8, 2022. During that slide, the Rangers have been beaten by 13 points or more in five games, including a 49-24 loss to UAM last week. But there were a few bright spots in that outing, starting with running back Darian Gill, who rushed for 116 yards.

Antoine Martin also led a trio of players that each had eight tackles, which indicates the Rangers do pursue the ball at a high clip. Martin also recovered a fumble that he returned 26 yards early in the game.

The final margin may have resulted in a 25-point loss, but the Rangers were within 27-24 late in the third quarter before things began to unravel. The fact they were in that game for the better part of three quarters registers loudly with OBU.

"Our whole conference is good, and anybody can beat anybody," Knight said. "That's the mentality you have to have going in. But [Northwestern Oklahoma State] has a new coaching staff, and that makes it difficult for us because we don't really know everything about them and what they're going to do. Of course, we've got that first game film, but there's still probably a lot left in their toolbox that they'll use.

"We don't know a lot, and they will have all of our film for the last five years. So I think they know a lot about us whereas we only know a little about them. That's always a point of concern."

The Rangers do have plenty to work with when it comes to scouting the Tigers, but they may find themselves facing somewhat of a different type of OBU team than what they've seen in the past.

The Tigers have usually used their ground game to overwhelm teams both early and late. Against SWOSU, Knight mentioned that his team didn't run it as effectively as they would've like despite rushing for 153 yards. But quarterback Riley Harms was able to take advantage whenever OBU was slowed running the ball.

"I thought the offense did a good job adjusting to what Southwestern gave us," Knight said. "That's what we're going to do this year, though. We're going to try to be balanced, try to take advantage of what teams give us. Last year, we were kind of a run-heavy team and did what we had to do.

"But this year, we're going to try to stay balanced and use both to attack."

That outline will be put to use today against a team they've beaten 10 consecutive times, but the Tigers' general said his group aren't underestimating their opponents.

"Those guys, they had chances in that game last week against UAM," Knight said. "Monticello's got a really good football team. They're big and physical, and anytime you've got Demilon [Brown] back there at quarterback, you know you're going to be in for a battle because that kid is special. But that's exactly what [NWOSU] did, they battled. They just didn't get the breaks.

"So we've got to be ready and prepared. We have a lot of respect for them. Their athleticism, their ability to run, and their special teams was unbelievable in the return game last weekend against UAM. It'll be a full plate for us, that's for sure."