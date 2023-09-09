Kroger, Albertsons to divest 413 stores

Kroger and Albertsons will sell more than 400 stores and other assets for about $1.9 billion, seeking to clear a path for a merger with antitrust regulators reviewing a deal that would unify two of the nation's largest grocery chains.

The 413 stores, along with QFC, Mariano's and Carrs brand names, are being sold to to C&S Wholesale Grocers. Kroger will also divest the Debi Lilly Design, Primo Taglio, Open Nature, Ready Meals and Waterfront Bistro private label brands. In addition, C&S will get eight distribution centers and two offices.

All fuel centers and pharmacies associated with the divested stores will remain with the stores and continue to operate.

Kroger and Albertsons agreed to merge in October. Kroger, based in Cincinnati, Ohio, bid $20 billion for Albertsons. Kroger would also assume $4.7 billion of Albertsons' debt. The deal is targeted to close early next year.

The grocery chains say they must merge to compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business. And there is significant consolidation throughout the grocery sector as companies fight with rising prices for everything from food to workers.

News of the maneuvering to complete the merger came Friday as Kroger agreed to pay about $1.2 billion to states, local governments and Native American tribes to settle claims that its retail pharmacies played a role in fueling the opioid crisis.

Kroger, which was accused of improperly monitoring prescriptions of addictive painkillers filled in its store pharmacies, said it would pay the settlement over 11 years, beginning in December. The company said that legal fees, which will be paid over six years, would add $177 million to the total.

Kroger said that it was not admitting wrongdoing by reaching the settlement.

Kroger is the latest in a growing group of pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors and pharmacy chains that have agreed to large settlements with state and local governments that accused them of seeding a public health disaster.

Three large pharmacy chains that compete with Kroger -- Walgreens, CVS Health and Walmart -- reached similar settlements last year totaling about $13 billion. Another, Rite Aid, has not yet announced a nationwide settlement.

Before the deal with C&S closes, Kroger may, in connection with securing Federal Trade Commission and other governmental clearance, require C&S to buy up to an additional 237 stores in certain regions. If more stores are added to the agreement, C&S will pay Kroger an additional as-yet-to-be-determined financial amount.

C&S, which was founded in 1918, is a supplier to independent grocery stores, supplying more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, retail chain stores and military bases. It currently runs Grand Union grocery stores and Piggly Wiggly franchise and corporate-owned stores in the Midwest and Carolinas.

C&S has prior experience with divestitures related to mergers and has successfully transitioned union employees and their associated collective bargaining agreements in the past.

"Importantly in our agreement, C&S commits to honoring all collective bargaining agreements which include industry-leading benefits, retaining frontline associates and further investing for growth," Kroger Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Rodney McMullen said in a statement on Friday.

Kroger on Friday reported a loss of $180 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 96 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The supermarket chain posted revenue of $33.85 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $34.25 billion.

Kroger expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.45 to $4.60 per share.

Information for this article was contributed by Rebecca Robbins of The New York Times.