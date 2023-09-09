LAMAR 41, DOVER 12
LAMAR -- Caleb Green accounted for two touchdowns to help lead Lamar (3-0, 1-0 4A-4) to a victory over Dover (2-1, 0-1).
Zaedyn Rodgers had an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter for the Warriors.
