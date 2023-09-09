Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LAMAR 41, DOVER 12

Today at 2:16 a.m.

LAMAR 41, DOVER 12

LAMAR -- Caleb Green accounted for two touchdowns to help lead Lamar (3-0, 1-0 4A-4) to a victory over Dover (2-1, 0-1).

Zaedyn Rodgers had an 85-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter for the Warriors.

Print Headline: LAMAR 41, DOVER 12

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT