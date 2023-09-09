Leopards survive late run by Rams

HOT SPRINGS -- Defending Class 4A state champion Malvern punched above its weight and defeated 5A Hot Springs Lakeside 35-34 on Friday night.

The Leopards controlled the first half and led by 14 points for most of the second, but they had to hold off a furious charge by the Rams to claim the victory.

"We told our kids at halftime Lakeside was going to come back," Malvern Coach J.D. Plumlee said. "They were at home and they were only down two scores, and today in high school football, a four-score lead's nothing."

Lakeside linebacker Grady Ohman got an interception early in the second quarter, starting a run of Leopard mistakes that jeopardized their 14-0 lead.

Malvern received the first five flags of the game in quick succession, allowing Lakeside to get in scoring position. Senior wide receiver Kyler Wolf then scored a 15-yard touchdown.

Senior running back Jalen Dupree and senior wide receiver Dyelon Caradine racked up two more touchdowns for the Leopards, while Wolf scored once more for the Rams as Malvern led 28-14 at the half

With about seven minutes left in the game, Rams quarterback Jacob Hermosillo lobbed a 60-yard pass to Ryan Ballard for a touchdown for a 28-21 tally.

While keeping the Leopards out of the end zone, the Rams scored again to tie the game at 28-28 on a quarterback keeper by Hermosillo, juking a host of Leopards on 28-yard run.

Malvern then moved down the field on strong runs by Dupree, who regained the lead for the Leopards on a 19-yard touchdown run.

"We faced some adversity for the first time offensively and it was good for us," Plumlee said. "But man, I can't say enough about Jalen Dupree. [Lakeside] tied it up, we got 3 1/2 minutes left, I said, 'Dude, it's on your shoulders,' and he just marched down the field and punched it in. That's what he's been doing for us for three years."

A big pass puts the Rams on the Malvern 18 before Hermosillo passed to Ballard for a touchdown with 1:00 to play. Exactly one minute remained in the game with Malvern still ahead 35-34.

After a timeout, Lakeside elected to go for a 2-point conversion and the win.

Hermosillo passed toward an open Ben Vincent on the left side, but it landed on the ground as he reached for it, an incomplete pass.

"We fell short at the end," Lakeside Coach Garren Rockwell said. "We went for a 2-point play. I thought he caught it, but the referee says he didn't catch it. We probably could have thrown a better ball. Sometimes you get those calls, sometimes you don't."

Rockwell took the blame for the loss while talking to his team on the field after the game.

"I won't let y'all down like that ever again," he said to his team in a huddle.

Plumlee, who has ties to Lakeside, said the rivalry is special and that he looks forward to seeing what the Rams do this season. He says for the rest of the season, he will be a Rams fan and hopes they will be Leopards fans.

"That quarterback," said Plumlee. "He's one of the best. He's making a name for himself and he's going to be fun to watch. I'm just glad we're not going to have to play him anymore."