Letter's not credible

Mr. Cal Thomas' opinion piece in Sept. 6's paper is a good exercise in critical thinking, and I encourage everyone to give it a try. To get you started, search the web for "Climate Intelligence letter" and you will see that one of the signatories is Dr. John Clauser, who is a quantum physicist, not a climate scientist. The letter was signed by "scientists and professionals"--a fact that Mr. Thomas omitted--and none of whom are considered to be reputable in the field of climate science. You will find signatures from the mining industry, oil consultants, investors, data technologies and IT professionals, an exercise scientist, a business coach, and even a consultant in Canada who will help your company reach "Net Zero by 2050."

However, beyond anything you find in your own research, you should consider that apparently the Global Climate Intelligence Group's letter was never reported on by this newspaper, possibly because editors of this paper did not find it to be credible. From the information I was able to glean, I don't know how Mr. Thomas found it to be credible either.

GREGORY MACK

Fayetteville

Was misinformation

Talk about "fiddling" while the Earth burns! Cal Thomas' column "More climate fiction" in Wednesday's Democrat-Gazette may take the cake and win the prize for the best misinformation effort of the day.

Undeniably, there are Internet sources for institutional climate deniers, but even a cursory investigation of many of these sources frequently turns up some connection with the oil and gas industry. Some in this industry have shamelessly and systematically subsidized these "merchants of doubt" who are paid to slow-walk efforts to prevent the burning up and flooding of Earth. Undeniably, these efforts have been highly effective. In a recent poll, only 3 percent listed climate change as their major concern. Every day and everywhere, there are reports of climate-change-augmented natural disasters. There are deadly hurricanes and tornadoes, worldwide wildfires totally out of control, flooding in places never flooded before, coastal houses sinking into the ocean, record heat causing deaths and forcing early school closures, 100-degree ocean water, etc. What does it take to get our attention?

Pope Francis, one of the strongest advocates for tackling climate change, has called this a "moral issue." Protestant and evangelical churches should also recognize that we humans have a moral responsibility to care for our Earth. The secular world should realize it is criminal to harm our children by not addressing these issues now.

But what can we do about this? We don't have to "fiddle" while Earth burns. Talk to your ministers and priests, write letters to your political representatives. Discuss it with your friends and neighbors. Just don't sit idle.

While the "unborn" may be a valid concern, the "born" need a world to live in.

While it may be unfair to leave the national debt to future generations, it is more important to leave an Earth that is not hostile to humans.

GEORGE BENJAMIN

Siloam Springs

Wonderfully diverse

If you didn't attend the "Forever Vintage" show at the Statehouse Convention Center last Saturday, you missed a great opportunity to experience what a wonderfully diverse place we live in.

The turnout was amazing. So many different types of people coming together to look for vintage items, listen to some great music, and interact with one another. Just come to see the clothes and outfits of the folks that came there. Wow!

I have been a vintage vendor for many years and this show is like no other. All ages, all races, all people were together and just having fun. Being truly free. So much positivity. If you want to see what the real cross-section of the population of our state is, come to this show when it happens again.

KIRBY SHOFNER

Little Rock

Restore tree canopy

Isn't it ironic that as Little Rock officials send out teams to discover the hot spots around the city, Entergy Arkansas is sending out crews to decimate the trees in a neighborhood near you? A beautiful maple that provided shade for people waiting for the bus was literally hacked in half a couple of weeks ago, and just the other day the property owner had it cut down, the damage too severe to ever overcome. Another neighbor's tree was sheared so badly on one side that if and when it does fall, it won't be on the power lines but on top of their house. I could give dozens more examples.

Are these crews sent out with no instructions at all? Isn't Entergy supposed to have an arborist?

Don't get me wrong, I'm as thankful as the next person for the wonder of electricity. And I know the bill for running my air conditioner this summer will reflect that. I've stood outside with neighbors and applauded the crews who risk life and limb to restore power after a storm. But I also know that people all over town spend a good deal of time and money to have beautiful yards with shade trees being a large part of their efforts. There has to be a middle ground.

Laura Landreaux, president and CEO of Entergy Arkansas, owes the good people of Little Rock an explanation for the lack of oversight reflected by the wreckage of the pruning work that has been done all over the city. Better yet, if Entergy wants to make things right, it should allocate money and manpower to plant trees citywide (away from power lines) to help restore the canopy that has been lost. These tree plantings would go a long way in reducing the identified hot spots and make up for some of the destruction done over the past few weeks.

How about it, Entergy: Are you going to do the right thing?

SUSAN NICHOLS

Little Rock