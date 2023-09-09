LIVE UPDATES: Razorbacks host Kent State

6:29, 2Q - Arkansas 7, Kent State 6

The Golden Flashes tack on another field goal, this one from 38 yards out.

Kent State, again, milked 5:48 off the clock with a 10-play, 52-yard series. Both of their field-goal scoring drives have taken almost six minutes off the game clock.

Pitt transfer defensive end John Morgan had a sack late in the series on second down, then Louisiana Tech transfer Keivie Rose tallied a tackle for loss on third down to bring out the kicking team.

Credit should be given to defensive end Jashaud Stewart, too, for his effort on third down. It looked like he drove the tackle he was matched up with toward the middle of the line, opening the door for Rose's TFL.

The Golden Flashes have had the ball for 18:02 today. Arkansas' time of possession is 5:29.

12:17, 2Q - Arkansas 7, Kent State 3

The Razorbacks haven't been able to get on track offensively whatsoever.

They currently have 14 yards of total offense through 3 series, which have all resulted in a punt. Their longest drive, too, was 2:04.

Andrew Armstrong has both of KJ Jefferson's completions for 7 yards. And Arkansas has 7 yards rushing on 6 carries to this point.

Jefferson was just sacked on third down. Kent State has the ball at its 28.

1:12, 1Q - Arkansas 7, Kent State 3

Antonio Grier, a transfer linebacker from South Florida who missed the season opener last week, picked off a Golden Flashes pass and took it 25 yards to the house.

It's Arkansas' second defensive score in as many games. Heck of a play from Grier to anticipate the pass, break a tackle and find the end zone.

It's Grier's first pick since Oct. 23, 2021, against Temple.

1:20, 1Q - Kent State 3, Arkansas 0

The Razorbacks punted for the second time today after a KJ Jefferson throw for Jaedon Wilson went through his hands well beyond the line to gain.

Jefferson also threw incomplete for Isaac TeSlaa and Andrew Armstrong on the drive. Jefferson is 2 of 6 through the air for 7 yards.

1:59, 1Q - Kent State 3, Arkansas 0

KJ Jefferson picked up 8 yards with his feet on third-and-3. He ran over an injured a Golden Flashes defensive back in the process.

3:24, 1Q - Kent State 3, Arkansas 0

The Golden Flashes are on the board thanks to a 48-yard field goal. Kent State ate up 6:52 of the game clock.

A false start penalty deep in Arkansas territory kind of derailed the Golden Flashes' drive. Trajan Jeffcoat and Jaheim Thomas teamed up for a sack on third down to force the field goal attempt.

Jeffcoat has 1.5 tackles for loss today, and Thomas has 6 tackles.

10:16, 1Q - Arkansas 0, Kent State 0

The Razorbacks' defense forced a punt after Trajan Jeffcoat ran down the quarterback along the Golden Flashes' sideline for a sack.

After a decent punt return from Isaiah Sategna, Arkansas' offense went three-and-out in 1:21. AJ Green had a pair of runs, the first carry for five yards, then KJ Jefferson threw incomplete for Jaedon Wilson on third down.

Max Fletcher hit a 46-yard punt to put Kent State back at its 19.

Linebackers Brad Spence and Jaheim Thomas each have two tackles through one series.

Pregame

Arkansas is looking to improve to 2-0 on the season with a win over Kent State, which lost to Central Florida 56-6 in its opening game.

A win would give the Razorbacks their third straight 2-0 start under Sam Pittman, who is in his fourth year. They are favored by 38.5 points today, according to Saracen Casino Resort.

The big news entering the game is Raheim "Rocket" Sanders, who will not play because of an injury to his knee that could keep him out of next week's game against BYU, too. He rushed 15 times for 42 yards and 2 scores vs. Western Carolina.

Players who are not in uniform today include Sanders, defensive lineman Marcus Miller, and defensive backs Malik Chavis (hand/wrist) and Dallas Young.

Offensive lineman Brady Latham was announced as a starter on the in-stadium video board. He did not play in the season opener and saw a string of 36 consecutive starts come to an end.