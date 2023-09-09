The world in brief: Mali military camp struck by insurgents

Mali military camp struck by insurgents

BAMAKO, Mali -- A military camp in Mali's restive north was attacked Friday, a day after two separate assaults by al-Qaida-linked insurgents killed 49 civilians and 15 government soldiers, the military said.

"Response and evaluation in progress," the armed forces said in a brief statement about Friday's attack on a Malian military camp in the Gao region.

Thursday's attacks targeted a passenger boat near the city of Timbuktu on the Niger River and a military position in Bamba further downstream in Gao, the military junta said in a statement read on state television. It said responsibility for the attacks was claimed by JNIM, an umbrella coalition of armed groups aligned with al-Qaida. The group issued a statement Friday saying it also attacked the military camp.

The Niger River serves as an important transportation route in Mali, where roads are inadequate.

Cave rescuers prep to move researcher

TASELI PLATEAU, Turkey -- Rescue crews were waiting for doctors to give the go-ahead Friday for an operation to move out an American researcher who fell ill more than 3,000 feet below the entrance of a cave in Turkey, officials said. The effort could last up to 10 days.

Mark Dickey, a 40-year-old experienced caver, suddenly became ill with stomach bleeding during an expedition with a handful of others in the Morca cave in southern Turkey's Taurus Mountains. Rescuers from across Europe have rushed there to help Dickey and to extract him, including doctors who have treated him inside the cave. The cause of his illness remains unclear.

"The moment we get the go-ahead from the medical team, we will start the evacuation," Recep Salci, who heads the search and rescue department at Turkey's disaster relief agency, AFAD, told The Associated Press.

Tulga Sener, a doctor and the medical coordinator of the rescue, said preparations are complete, and that rescue teams had established small "medical camps" at various levels along the shaft as well as a "mini laboratory" to monitor Dickey's condition.

Doctors would assist him all the way up the cave, Sener told the AP. "If the doctor down there gives approval, the transportation process will begin as soon as possible."

Israel to reopen Gaza's cargo crossing

JERUSALEM -- Israel announced plans to reopen the Gaza Strip's main cargo crossing on Sunday after closing it earlier this week, claiming authorities had found explosives headed out of the embattled territory. The closure was a severe economic blow to producers across the coastal strip.

The Kerem Shalom crossing was closed on Monday after authorities said they found the explosives hidden in a clothing shipment bound for the occupied West Bank -- one of the main markets for Gaza's tiny export sector. Officials feared the explosives were intended for militants in the West Bank.

After an investigation and "necessary adjustments," the crossing was deemed safe to reopen, said COGAT, the Israeli defense body responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs.

Palestinian fishermen, businessmen and rights advocates said the closure marked a form of collective punishment against Gaza's 2 million people, including tens of thousands of laborers who heavily depend on exports to Israel and the West Bank to stay afloat.

Nearly all the goods that enter and exit Gaza pass through Kerem Shalom.

Challenges faced by Gaza's fishermen during the closure were particularly acute. Their surplus stock perished before it could reach markets in Israel. Gaza's main fishermen's union reported $300,000 in losses due to the closure, a significant blow. Fish accounted for 6% of all Gazan exports in July.

Hundreds killed in quake in Morocco

RABAT, Morocco -- A powerful earthquake struck Morocco late Friday night, killing hundreds of people and damaging buildings and historic landmarks in major cities.

Morocco's Interior Ministry said early today that at least 296 people had died in the provinces near the quake. Additionally, 153 injured people were sent to hospitals for treatment. The ministry wrote that most damage occurred outside of cities and towns.

Moroccans posted videos showing buildings reduced to rubble and dust, and parts of the famous red walls that surround the old city in Marrakech, a UNESCO World Heritage site, damaged. Tourists and others posted videos of people screaming and evacuating restaurants in the city as throbbing club music played.

Reports on damage and any casualties often take time to filter in after many earthquakes, particularly those that hit in the middle of the night.

Rather than return to concrete buildings, men, women and children stayed out in the streets worried about aftershocks and other reverberations that could cause their homes to sway.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 when it hit at 11:11 p.m., with shaking that lasted several seconds. Morocco's National Seismic Monitoring and Alert Network measured it at 7 on the Richter scale. The U.S. agency reported a magnitude-4.9 aftershock hit 19 minutes later.

The epicenter of Friday's tremor was high in the Atlas Mountains, roughly 45 miles south of Marrakech. It was also near Toubkal, the highest peak in North Africa and Oukaimeden, a popular Moroccan ski resort.



