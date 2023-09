Little Rock police on Saturday were investigating an early-morning shooting that left one man dead near the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, a tweet from the department states.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting around 1:25 a.m. at 3200 Coleman Place located Cornelius Johnson, 24, who had been shot, the tweet states.

Johnson died of his wounds at an area hospital early Saturday morning, police said. The investigation into the killing was ongoing Saturday.